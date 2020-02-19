ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced an OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) that will enable Mercury to develop a new rugged rackmount server product line based on HPE’s ProLiant server technology. Mercury’s new EnterpriseSeries™ RES-XR6 Alliance rackmount servers leverage components from HPE’s ProLiant platform and combine them with Mercury’s proven innovative technologies, thermal and mechanical design features into a rugged field-deployable solution that delivers industry-leading advanced compute capabilities to mission-critical defense and tactical edge applications.



“Servers built with Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) components are designed to keep pace with changing application requirements and improve interoperability, but at the same time they need to be size, weight and power (SWaP)-optimized and certified to military standards for our customers,” said Scott Orton, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Trusted Mission Solutions group. “Our OEM agreement with HPE enables us to offer cost-effective mission-ready servers, supporting our stated goal of making commercial technologies profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

“Mission-critical edge applications require field-proven computing platforms that optimize performance in a broad range of environments with shock, vibration and temperature extremes,” said Sam Ceccola, account chief technologist, Department of Defense, HPE. “By working with key industry partners like Mercury Systems, aerospace and defense customers can leverage HPE ProLiant servers to securely accelerate and scale applications with advanced compute performance.”

Why it Matters:

Open architecture rugged servers with standardized COTS hardware and software modules allow customers to cost-effectively and rapidly deploy and maintain processing solutions for demanding aerospace and defense applications. HPE’s enterprise server expertise combined with Mercury’s track record in delivering trusted and secure field-deployable solutions enables Mercury to deliver trusted, leading-edge enterprise-class servers to accelerate compute-intensive mission-critical applications at the tactical edge.

What it Delivers:

Mercury’s RES-XR6 Alliance product line integrates HPE’s market-leading technologies into rugged, field-deployable solutions. Benefits include:

The ability to scale existing HPE infrastructure from the datacenter to aerospace, defense and tactical edge applications with field-proven, compact rugged servers able to operate in a broad range of rugged environments.

Enhanced threat protection with commercially available Trade Agreements Act (TAA)-compliant components utilizing HPE silicon and firmware and a trusted supply chain.

Simplified management, deployment and provisioning that leverages enterprise-grade software from HPE.

Extended product lifecycles to support the needs of aerospace, defense and other mission-critical operations.

Infrastructure that Scales:

By leveraging a hardware and software ecosystem with HPE ProLiant servers that extend threat protection, automation and optimization, RES-XR6 Alliance servers accelerate workloads at the tactical edge by delivering compute technology proven in hyper-scale data centers. With a 30-year track record of delivering reliable processing solutions for aerospace and defense applications, EnterpriseSeries RES products are known for their long lifecycles, high performance, environmental resiliency, interoperability and size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimization.

Availability:

EnterpriseSeries RES-XR6 Alliance rackmount servers are built with the latest HPE ProLiant server technology. The RES-XR6 Alliance server 2U RIO is available today and additional configurations are currently in development.

Mercury is accelerating innovation for its customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs. For more information on Mercury’s rugged server solutions, visit mrcy.com/res-xr6-alliance-servers or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

