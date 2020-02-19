DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock, payable on March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 6, 2020.



QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com .

