KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

DALLAS, TEXAS – February 19, 2020 – Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:  KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on March 12, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2020.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

