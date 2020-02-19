Milwaukee, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.38 per share for the first quarter of 2020 on Feb. 19, 2020. This represents an increase of 1.3% from its fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable March 20, 2020 to the shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of March 5, 2020.

Additionally, the board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional 10 million shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. common stock. The board authorization is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization approved in February 2018. As of the end of 2019, 8.2 million shares remained on that share repurchase authorization.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

