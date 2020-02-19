New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Real-Time Communication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052132/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 46.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$404.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$675 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$638.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052132/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC): Among the Most Disruptive
Technologies in the Telecommunications World
Future Prospects Remain Highly Promising for WebRTC
Wide Reach Across Various Modern IT Communication Silos Steers
Market Adoption
Drive Towards Next-Generation Business Interaction Builds
Momentum for WebRTC
Stable Upward Momentum in Global IT Spending Creates Conducive
Environment for WebRTC
Global Competitor Market Shares
Web Real-Time Communication Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
WebRTC Makes its way into Online Video Chatting Marketplace
P2P Messaging Made Highly Convenient & Effective with WebRTC
IoT Environment Further Solidified with WebRTC
WebRTC Emerges as a Highly Reliable Tool for Content Sharing
Onion-routed Communication Made Easier with WebRTC
Critical Importance of Seamless Team Collaboration Puts Focus
on WebRTC
Capability to Fully Acknowledge the Importance of Unified
Communication Drives WebRTC Demand in Enterprise Sector
WebRTC: Becoming a Must-Have IT Tool for Banking & Finance
Enterprises
Retailers Leverage WebRTC Efficiency in Delivering the Next
Level of Customer Experience
Healthcare Anywhere Made Truly Possible with WebRTC
WebRTC Enthuses Contact Center Operators Offering Never-Seen-
Before Capabilities
WebRTC Phone Invalidates the Need for Web Conferencing &
Softphone in Contact Centers
Chrome Maintains Clear Dominance in WebRTC Browser Marketplace
Chrome Maintains Clear Dominance in WebRTC Browser Marketplace
Rollout of 5G to Stir Future Deployments of WebRTC
Expanding Market for OTT Media Services Creates Potential
Opportunities
Future-Proofing the Security: Imperative for Wider Adoption of
WebRTC
Technology Innovations
Limelight Realtime Streaming Enables Sub-One Second Live Video
Latency Leveraging WebRTC
Amazon Leverages WebRTC to Connect Smart Home Doorbells and
Cameras to Alexa
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Web Real-Time Communication Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Solution (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Solution (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Solutions (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 14: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: BFSI (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: BFSI (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Healthcare (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 22: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Product Overview
WebRTC: Definition and Overview
WebRTC Deployment Models for Commercial Enterprises
WebRTC: Developer?s Perspective
A Note on WebRTC Testing Requirements
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Web Real-Time Communication Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Web Real-Time Communication Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: United States Web Real-Time Communication Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Web Real-Time Communication Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to
2025
Table 28: United States Web Real-Time Communication Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: United States Web Real-Time Communication Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Web Real-Time Communication Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Canadian Web Real-Time Communication Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and
2025
Table 35: Canadian Web Real-Time Communication Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 36: Canadian Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Web Real-Time Communication:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Japanese Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Market for Web Real-Time Communication:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Japanese Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Web
Real-Time Communication in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 42: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market by
Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Chinese Demand for Web Real-Time Communication in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Web Real-Time Communication Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Web Real-Time Communication Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 57: Web Real-Time Communication Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 58: French Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Web Real-Time Communication Market in France by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: French Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Web Real-Time Communication Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 63: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: German Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: German Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 69: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market by
Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Web Real-Time Communication in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Web Real-Time
Communication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Web Real-Time Communication Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Web Real-Time
Communication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: United Kingdom Web Real-Time Communication Market
Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Web
Real-Time Communication in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Asia-Pacific by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Web Real-Time Communication Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communication Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Web Real-Time Communication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Web Real-Time Communication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to
2025
Table 96: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and
2025
Table 97: Rest of World Web Real-Time Communication Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Web Real-Time Communication Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AT&T
AVAYA
CAFEX COMMUNICATIONS
CISCO SYSTEMS
DIALOGIC CORPORATION
GENBAND
ORACLE CORPORATION
POLYCOM
QUOBIS
TOKBOX
TWILLO, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052132/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: