The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 46.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$404.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$675 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$638.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Cafex Communications, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dialogic Corporation

Genband, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Polycom, Inc.

Quobis

Tokbox Inc.

Twillo, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC): Among the Most Disruptive

Technologies in the Telecommunications World

Future Prospects Remain Highly Promising for WebRTC

Wide Reach Across Various Modern IT Communication Silos Steers

Market Adoption

Drive Towards Next-Generation Business Interaction Builds

Momentum for WebRTC

Stable Upward Momentum in Global IT Spending Creates Conducive

Environment for WebRTC

Global Competitor Market Shares

Web Real-Time Communication Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



WebRTC Makes its way into Online Video Chatting Marketplace

P2P Messaging Made Highly Convenient & Effective with WebRTC

IoT Environment Further Solidified with WebRTC

WebRTC Emerges as a Highly Reliable Tool for Content Sharing

Onion-routed Communication Made Easier with WebRTC

Critical Importance of Seamless Team Collaboration Puts Focus

on WebRTC

Capability to Fully Acknowledge the Importance of Unified

Communication Drives WebRTC Demand in Enterprise Sector

WebRTC: Becoming a Must-Have IT Tool for Banking & Finance

Enterprises

Retailers Leverage WebRTC Efficiency in Delivering the Next

Level of Customer Experience

Healthcare Anywhere Made Truly Possible with WebRTC

WebRTC Enthuses Contact Center Operators Offering Never-Seen-

Before Capabilities

WebRTC Phone Invalidates the Need for Web Conferencing &

Softphone in Contact Centers

Chrome Maintains Clear Dominance in WebRTC Browser Marketplace

Chrome Maintains Clear Dominance in WebRTC Browser Marketplace

Rollout of 5G to Stir Future Deployments of WebRTC

Expanding Market for OTT Media Services Creates Potential

Opportunities

Future-Proofing the Security: Imperative for Wider Adoption of

WebRTC

Technology Innovations

Limelight Realtime Streaming Enables Sub-One Second Live Video

Latency Leveraging WebRTC

Amazon Leverages WebRTC to Connect Smart Home Doorbells and

Cameras to Alexa





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Web Real-Time Communication Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Solution (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Solution (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 10: Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Solutions (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 14: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: BFSI (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: BFSI (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Healthcare (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 22: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Product Overview

WebRTC: Definition and Overview

WebRTC Deployment Models for Commercial Enterprises

WebRTC: Developer?s Perspective

A Note on WebRTC Testing Requirements





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Web Real-Time Communication Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Web Real-Time Communication Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Web Real-Time Communication Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: United States Web Real-Time Communication Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 28: United States Web Real-Time Communication Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: United States Web Real-Time Communication Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Web Real-Time Communication Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 33: Canadian Web Real-Time Communication Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and

2025

Table 35: Canadian Web Real-Time Communication Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 36: Canadian Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Web Real-Time Communication:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Japanese Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Japanese Market for Web Real-Time Communication:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Japanese Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Web

Real-Time Communication in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 42: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Chinese Demand for Web Real-Time Communication in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Chinese Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Web Real-Time Communication Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Web Real-Time Communication Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 57: Web Real-Time Communication Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 58: French Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Web Real-Time Communication Market in France by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 60: French Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Web Real-Time Communication Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 63: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: German Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: German Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 69: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Web Real-Time Communication in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Italian Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Web Real-Time

Communication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Web Real-Time Communication Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Web Real-Time

Communication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: United Kingdom Web Real-Time Communication Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Web

Real-Time Communication in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: Web Real-Time Communication Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 81: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 87: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Asia-Pacific by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Web Real-Time Communication Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communication Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 93: Rest of World Web Real-Time Communication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Web Real-Time Communication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 96: Web Real-Time Communication Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and

2025

Table 97: Rest of World Web Real-Time Communication Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Web Real-Time Communication Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

