DERIDDER, La., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Net premiums earned $ 82,277 $ 88,837 -7.4 % $ 332,888 $ 350,326 -5.0 % Net investment income 8,035 8,056 -0.3 % 32,483 30,452 6.7 % Net realized losses on investments, pretax (53 ) (65 ) -18.5 % (80 ) (1,536 ) NM Net income 34,014 18,806 80.9 % 92,690 71,632 29.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 0.98 79.6 % $ 4.80 $ 3.71 29.4 % Operating net income 32,797 20,711 58.4 % 88,994 74,495 19.5 % Operating earnings per share $ 1.70 $ 1.07 58.9 % $ 4.60 $ 3.86 19.2 % Book value per share $ 22.29 $ 21.26 4.8 % $ 22.29 $ 21.26 4.8 % Net combined ratio 59.6 % 81.0 % 76.6 % 82.9 % Return on average equity 30.3 % 17.3 % 22.1 % 17.2 %

G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “The current soft market is unique in its challenges given the state of the property and casualty industry. AMERISAFE is a specialist, and our distinctive approach to workers’ compensation produced another year of excellent financial results. We reported a combined ratio of 76.6% and a return on average equity of 22.1% in 2019, the fourth year of workers’ compensation rate declines. For AMERISAFE, less than anticipated average loss severity for prior years offset the impact of lower premiums.”

INSURANCE RESULTS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 70,706 $ 75,328 -6.1 % $ 333,460 $ 351,696 -5.2 % Net premiums earned 82,277 88,837 -7.4 % 332,888 350,326 -5.0 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 33,535 52,055 -35.6 % 176,342 204,891 -13.9 % Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits 14,681 18,979 -22.6 % 74,351 81,133 -8.4 % Policyholder dividends 797 858 -7.1 % 4,160 4,148 0.3 % Underwriting profit (pre-tax) $ 33,264 $ 16,945 96.3 % $ 78,035 $ 60,154 29.7 % Insurance Ratios: Current accident year loss ratio 72.5 % 71.5 % 72.5 % 71.5 % Prior accident year loss ratio -31.7 % -12.9 % -19.5 % -13.0 % Net loss ratio 40.8 % 58.6 % 53.0 % 58.5 % Net underwriting expense ratio . 17.8 % 21.4 % 22.3 % 23.2 % Net dividend ratio 1.0 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 1.2 % Net combined ratio 59.6 % 81.0 % 76.6 % 82.9 %

Gross premiums written in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by $4.6 million, or 6.1%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to continued declines in approved loss costs in the states in which we write business. For the full year, gross written premiums decreased by 5.2%.





Voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter were 8.2% lower than the fourth quarter of 2018, and 6.9% lower for the full year.





Payroll audits and related premium adjustments increased premiums written by $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, audits and related premium adjustments added $12.3 million to premiums, compared to $7.3 million in 2018, an increase of $5.0 million.





The current accident year loss ratio for the fourth quarter was 72.5%, unchanged from the first three quarters of 2019, and an increase of 1.0 percentage point from the 71.5% ratio for the full year 2018. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable net loss reserve development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $26.1 million, primarily from accident years 2014 through 2017. For the full year, the company experienced favorable development on prior accident years of $65.0 million, compared with $45.6 million in 2018. The Company attributes its lower claim severities for prior years to benign medical inflation and its claims handling. The Company anticipates that its current accident year loss ratio will be unchanged for 2020, unless there are unforeseen changes in macro conditions.





For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the underwriting expense ratio was 17.8% compared with 21.4% in the same quarter in 2018. The decrease in the expense ratio in the fourth quarter was primarily due to the end of an assessment related to a multiple injury fund, which lowered expenses by $3.5 million. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the underwriting expense ratio was 22.3%, compared with 23.2% in 2018.





The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 20.8%, compared with 17.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the full year 2019 was 19.8% compared with 18.2% for 2018. Both rates increased in the quarter and year end period, due to increased taxable income from stronger underwriting profitability and lower expenses.

INVESTMENT RESULTS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net investment income $ 8,035 $ 8,056 -0.3 % $ 32,483 $ 30,452 6.7 % Net realized losses on investments (pre-tax) (53 ) (65 ) -18.5 % (80 ) (1,536 ) NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 1,593 (2,347 ) NM 4,758 (2,088 ) NM Pre-tax investment yield 2.7 % 2.7 % 2.8 % 2.6 % Tax-equivalent yield (1) 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.1 % 3.2 % ________________________________ (1) The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.

Net investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, decreased 0.3% to $8.0 million from $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, due to a slightly smaller investment portfolio. For the full year 2019, net investment income was $32.5 million compared with $30.5 million for 2018, an increase of 6.7%, due to slightly higher yields on fixed income securities.





As of December 31, 2019, the carrying value of AMERISAFE’s investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $1.2 billion.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

In an accompanying announcement, the Company’s Board of Directors increased the regular quarterly dividend 8% from $0.25 per share to $0.27 per share, payable on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income $ 34,014 $ 18,806 $ 92,690 $ 71,632 Less: Net realized losses on investments (53 ) (65 ) (80 ) (1,536 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 1,593 (2,347 ) 4,758 (2,088 ) Tax effect (1) (323 ) 507 (982 ) 761 Operating net income (2) $ 32,797 $ 20,711 $ 88,994 $ 74,495 Average shareholders’ equity (3) $ 449,472 $ 434,379 $ 419,989 $ 417,593 Less: Average accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,413 (2,517 ) 5,690 1,390 Average adjusted shareholders’ equity $ 437,059 $ 436,896 $ 414,299 $ 416,203 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,321,394 19,284,923 19,329,238 19,293,082 Return on average equity (4) 30.3 % 17.3 % 22.1 % 17.2 % Operating return on average adjusted equity (2) 30.0 % 19.0 % 21.5 % 17.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 0.98 $ 4.80 $ 3.71 Operating earnings per share (2) $ 1.70 $ 1.07 $ 4.60 $ 3.86 ________________________________

(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%.

(2) Operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors’ understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE’s disclosure of these financial measures.

(3) Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders’ equity.

(4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders’ equity.

- Tables to Follow -

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 70,706 $ 75,328 $ 333,460 $ 351,696 Ceded premiums written (2,191 ) (2,362 ) (8,995 ) (9,344 ) Net premiums written $ 68,515 $ 72,966 $ 324,465 $ 342,352 Net premiums earned $ 82,277 $ 88,837 $ 332,888 $ 350,326 Net investment income 8,035 8,056 32,483 30,452 Net realized losses on investments (53 ) (65 ) (80 ) (1,536 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 1,593 (2,347 ) 4,758 (2,088 ) Fee and other income 87 188 321 599 Total revenues 91,939 94,669 370,370 377,753 Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 33,535 52,055 176,342 204,891 Underwriting and other operating costs 14,681 18,979 74,351 81,133 Policyholder dividends 797 858 4,160 4,148 Total expenses 49,013 71,892 254,853 290,172 Income before taxes 42,926 22,777 115,517 87,581 Income tax expense 8,912 3,971 22,827 15,949 Net income $ 34,014 $ 18,806 $ 92,690 $ 71,632 AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (cont.)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Basic EPS: Net income $ 34,014 $ 18,806 $ 92,690 $ 71,632 Basic weighted average common shares 19,263,723 19,223,189 19,248,657 19,208,978 Basic earnings per share $ 1.77 $ 0.98 $ 4.82 $ 3.73 Diluted EPS: Net income $ 34,014 $ 18,806 $ 92,690 $ 71,632 Diluted weighted average common shares: Weighted average common shares 19,263,723 19,223,189 19,248,657 19,208,978 Stock options and restricted stock 57,671 61,734 80,581 84,104 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,321,394 19,284,923 19,329,238 19,293,082 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 0.98 $ 4.80 $ 3.71





AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Investments $ 1,125,018 $ 1,125,490 Cash and cash equivalents 43,813 40,344 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 95,913 112,006 Premiums receivable, net 157,953 162,478 Deferred income taxes 17,513 21,852 Deferred policy acquisition costs 19,048 19,734 Other assets 33,648 34,027 $ 1,492,906 $ 1,515,931 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 772,887 $ 798,409 Unearned premiums 140,873 149,296 Insurance-related assessments 22,967 28,258 Other liabilities 125,964 130,206 Shareholders’ equity 430,215 409,762 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,492,906 $ 1,515,931

