Philadelphia, PA , Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genlith Inc., a venture holding company focused on investing in the new energy ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Govind Arora has recently joined the company as Senior Vice President. Mr. Arora will be responsible for managing and growing the company’s investment portfolio.



Mr. Arora joins Genlith with an impressive track record, having held a significant number of senior executive positions. He last served as Chief Commercial Officer for Albemarle Corporation’s Lithium business, which is the global leader in advanced lithium materials as well as a thought leader within the energy storage value chain. Prior to Albemarle, Mr. Arora led several businesses to achieve high growth. He served as President of Stanley Black & Decker’s Latin American Group, Chief Financial Officer for Stanley Black & Decker’s Global Emerging Markets business and Chief Financial Officer for Honeywell’s Process Solutions business in Asia, based out of China.

Mr. Arora holds an Executive MBA in Global Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, a BA in Business Administration from California State University and is certified as a Six Sigma Black Belt.

“The combination of Govind Arora’s executive capabilities, global experience, and industry insight are well aligned to Genlith’s current platform and future vision. He provides a complementary perspective and global network as our team continues to execute our growth plan. Due to his operating experience and business acumen, he will be able to offer invaluable advice to our portfolio companies,” said Greg Levinson, Chairman of Genlith.

About Genlith

Genlith is a venture holding company formed in 2017 to invest across the new energy ecosystem thematic. The company identifies and seeds innovations, projects, asset investment vehicles and companies related to the new energy ecosystem, including clean energy generation, storage, distribution and end-user applications. Genlith invests in opportunities that have the potential to impact and accelerate the energy transformation that is currently underway. Offices are located in Charlotte, Philadelphia and Santiago.

www.genlith.com

Media contact: