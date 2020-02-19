TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will attend the BMO Capital Markets 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 23 to February 26, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.



The event is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team. BMO’s metals & mining specialists are part of a team of equity analysts across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. that together covers approximately 920 equities globally. With 11 analysts dedicated to the sector, BMO’s Metals & Mining Equity Research team has one of the largest coverage universes of metals, mining and fertilizer companies in the world.

BMO Capital Markets has been advising companies in the metals & mining industry for more than a century. For eleven consecutive years, including this year, Global Finance Magazine has recognized BMO Capital Markets as the best investment bank for metals and mining in the world.

The annual conference brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world – more than 1,400 professionals representing approximately 500 organizations. The event is considered a barometer of industry sentiment for the year to come, featuring presentations from some of the world's largest metals and mining companies. Notable panel discussions this year include: ESG Implications and Opportunities; China and Commodity Market Dynamics and Innovations in Mining Technology.

"Our participation in this invitation only conference is an endorsement of the quality of the Rovina Valley Project as we develop one of Europe’s next gold and copper mines utilizing best in class environmental, social and governance practices,” said Scott Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.



Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.11 million gold equivalent ounces (7.05 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,390 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%).

