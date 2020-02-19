TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graph Blockchain Inc. ("Graph" or "Company") (CSE: GBLC) is pleased to announce it has received approval from the exchange to raise up to $500,000 CAD in units consisting of a $0.03 common share and a half warrant at $0.06 for 24 months.



“This financing is an important milestone for Graph as these funds will kick-off the pivot to creating a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the psychedelic and ancillary industries. This will allow the company to be a one-stop shop for all things psychedelic in legal jurisdictions while allowing us to sell related products in areas where it is not. Having the ability to offer products based on the purchaser’s location is key to being able to provide the best products and services,” says Govinda Butcher, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization.

