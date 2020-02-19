New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voice of Customer Analysis on Automotive Connected Services-Europe, 2018" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863976/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across different European countries and who prefers to use what types of services.



This research will also investigate the most interesting connected car applications and use cases for customers in the future.Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in Europe - France, Italy, UK, and Germany. A total of 2137 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863976/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001