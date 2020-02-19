ROCKFORD, Mich., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced the appointment of Joelle Grunberg as Global President of Sperry® and the appointment of Tom Kennedy as Global President of the Wolverine® brand. Grunberg joins Wolverine Worldwide from Lacoste, where she served as President and CEO of North and Central America. Kennedy has spent the last three years in Boston leading Sperry®, and will return to Michigan for his new role with the Wolverine brand, in addition to overseeing the Company’s Licensing Group and becoming a member of its acquisitions team.



“Joelle is a seasoned leader with skills in global, consumer-focused businesses and deep expertise in fashion, apparel, footwear and accessories,” said Blake W. Krueger, Chairman, CEO and President of Wolverine Worldwide. “She is an excellent addition to our team and we are excited to see Sperry’s direction under her leadership.”

Grunberg graduated in 1993 from ESSEC MBA in France and has since had a wide-ranging and successful career in footwear, apparel, and other branded consumer goods, as well as in consulting and accounting. Recently, she was named as one of the top 20 female executives in the retail industry by the Women in Retail Leadership Circle. At Lacoste, she was responsible for retail stores, eCommerce, wholesale, regional product development and all regional support functions in North and Central America. She previously worked for the Celio Group Inc., Louis Pion-Royal Quartz, McKinsey & Company and Ernst & Young.

“We look forward to Tom Kennedy returning to Michigan after his success with Sperry. Tom is a strategic merchant and leader with extensive apparel experience, which will be instrumental in helping the Wolverine brand expand its product lines and scope,” said Todd Spaletto, President of the Wolverine Michigan Group that includes the Wolverine brand. “Tom’s appointment will accelerate a significant growth opportunity for both Wolverine Worldwide and the Wolverine brand, and we plan to quickly leverage Tom’s expertise.”

Kennedy joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2015 as President of apparel and accessories, before taking the helm of Sperry in 2017. In addition to his new role with the Wolverine brand, Kennedy will also take on leadership of the Company’s Licensing Group and join the mergers and acquisitions team, focusing on apparel and accessories opportunities.

Wolverine Worldwide is pleased to announce these leadership appointments as it strives to become the world’s most admired family of performance and lifestyle brands.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The company's portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. The company also is the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. The company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com .

ABOUT SPERRY

Celebrating 85 years of footwear innovation in 2020, Sperry® was founded in 1935 by avid sailor, inventor and intrepid explorer Paul Sperry. From the invention of the world's first boat shoe, the iconic Top-Sider, Sperry continues its tradition of offering innovative, fashion-forward styles that are perfect at sea or on the street. The company Paul Sperry founded in his own name is now fully rooted in the history of American style. Sperry is distributed in department stores and independent retailers in North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America, as well as Sperry specialty retail stores and www.Sperry.com. Sperry is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. one of the world's leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. www.Sperry.com @sperry #sperrymyway

ABOUT WOLVERINE FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL

The Wolverine® brand, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is a Michigan-based footwear and apparel company that has been making durable work boots with the highest-quality materials for more than 135 years. Committed to supporting those in the skilled trades, Wolverine's Project Bootstrap sheds light on the interesting and exciting career paths that are available in the trades. In 2018, they formed Team Wolverine to support individuals that personify the drive, grit and work ethic of those in the trades to help close the skills gap. For more information, visit www.Wolverine.com .

CONTACT: Olivia Lake

616-233-0500



