VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM: TSX-V, PUR: LSE) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a director, exercisable to purchase up to 350,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until February 19, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.77 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.



Pure Gold is building Canada’s highest-grade gold development project, the Pure Gold Red Lake Mine. With project financing secured, Pure Gold Red Lake Mine is on track to deliver first production into a rising gold market in late 2020. The orebody is open for expansion and forms a part of a seven kilometre long mineral system under active exploration, with opportunity for transformative growth through discovery.

