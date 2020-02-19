HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $175.6 million, or $2.95 per share. The reported fourth quarter 2019 results included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $165.0 million ($165.0 million after-tax, or $2.78 per share) and severance and downsizing charges totaling $0.5 million ($0.4 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share). During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company generated revenues of $238.4 million and Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $19.7 million.



Fourth quarter 2019 highlights included:

Generated $21.5 million in cash flow from operations





Repaid $13.1 million in borrowings under the revolving credit facility





Repurchased $6.8 million in principal amount of the convertible senior notes at a 13% discount to par value





Total debt to capitalization of 16.9%





Recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $165.0 million

These results compare to a reported net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $14.3 million, or $0.24 per share, on revenues of $274.1 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $24.1 million. The reported fourth quarter 2018 results included legal fees incurred for patent defense of $2.4 million ($1.9 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share), transaction-related expenses of $0.7 million ($0.6 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share) and severance and downsizing charges of $0.8 million ($0.7 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share).

Oil States’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated, "Our fourth quarter results were consistent with our revised guidance issued in January and were reflective of the significant decline in U.S. land-based completion activity during the fourth quarter. Our Completion Services business was particularly affected in our Northeast and Mid-Continent regions of operations, where the corresponding average sequential rig counts were down 24% and 19%, respectively. Revenues in our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment benefited from increased project-driven product revenues converting from backlog; however, demand for our short-cycle products was down sequentially as activity declined and customers de-stocked existing inventories. Backlog in our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment totaled $280 million at December 31, 2019, and our book-to-bill ratios for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 were 0.9x and 1.3x, respectively. Our Downhole Technologies segment was also negatively impacted by lower U.S. land completion activities. Despite the challenging market conditions we faced during the quarter, our business model and capital structure afforded us the ability to generate strong free cash flow, which was used to further reduce our debt outstanding. We remain focused on providing value-added products and services to meet customer demands while adjusting our capital investment plans and cost structure to align with the current market environment."

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $231.8 million, or $3.90 per share, revenues of $1.0 billion and Consolidated EBITDA of $98.9 million. The full year 2019 results included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $165.0 million ($165.0 million after-tax, or $2.78 per share), a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $33.7 million ($26.6 million after-tax, or $0.45 per share), and severance and downsizing charges of $3.5 million ($2.8 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share).

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(See Segment Data Tables)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment generated revenues and Segment EBITDA (Note B) of $108.2 million and $16.4 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to revenues of $104.8 million and Segment EBITDA of $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenues increased 3% sequentially due primarily to an increase in project-driven product sales, partially offset by a reduction in sales of our shorter-cycle products (elastomer and valve products) as customers reduced their existing inventory levels. Segment EBITDA margin (defined as Segment EBITDA divided by segment revenues) was 15% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a Segment EBITDA margin of 16% realized in the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter 2019 Segment EBITDA was negatively impacted by a $1.7 million bad debt provision on a prior-year receivable from a customer claiming bankruptcy protection. Excluding the $1.7 million provision for bad debt, the Segment EBITDA margin would have been 17%.

The book-to-bill ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.9x and backlog at December 31, 2019 totaled $280 million. This compared to a backlog of $293 million at September 30, 2019 and $179 million reported at December 31, 2018.

Well Site Services

The Well Site Services segment generated revenues of $91.7 million and Segment EBITDA of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to revenues and Segment EBITDA of $116.0 million and $20.2 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. The sequential revenue decline was concentrated in the Northeast and Mid-Continent regions of operation due to lower U.S. land completion activity in the fourth quarter and was also impacted by the reduction in scope of the Drilling Services business, which decreased from 34 rigs to 9 rigs. Segment EBITDA margins averaged 10% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 17% in the third quarter of 2019.

Downhole Technologies

The Downhole Technologies segment generated revenues of $38.4 million and Segment EBITDA of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to revenues and Segment EBITDA of $42.9 million and $6.0 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Segment EBITDA margin was 9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 14% in the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter results were sequentially lower due to the decline in U.S. land completion activity and under-absorbed manufacturing facility costs. During the fourth quarter, the segment recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $165.0 million.

Interest Expense, Net

The Company reported net interest expense of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in net interest expense was $2.0 million of non-cash amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs. For 2019, net interest expense totaled $17.6 million, of which $7.9 million was non-cash amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized an effective tax rate benefit of 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 bringing the overall annual effective tax rate to a benefit of 3.7% for 2019.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2019, $51.9 million was outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility, while cash on hand totaled $8.5 million. The Company repaid $13.1 million and $84.2 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility during the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, the total amount available to be drawn under the revolving credit facility was $131.1 million. The Company repurchased $6.8 million and $7.8 million in principal amount of its outstanding convertible senior notes at a 13% discount to the par value of the notes during the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively. The Company's total debt represented 16.9% of combined total debt and stockholders' equity at December 31, 2019.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global products and services company predominantly serving the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. The Company’s manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OIS”.

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International’s website at www.oilstatesintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices therefor and the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry and the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry discussed in the “Business” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Periodic Reports on Form 8‑K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Products $ 119,999 $ 122,067 $ 116,543 $ 483,359 $ 501,822 Services 118,362 141,630 157,575 533,995 586,311 238,361 263,697 274,118 1,017,354 1,088,133 Costs and expenses: Product costs 93,841 90,796 90,331 369,194 366,453 Service costs 99,668 110,294 125,231 433,395 468,060 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 193,509 201,090 215,562 802,589 834,513 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,405 31,935 35,671 122,932 138,070 Depreciation and amortization expense 28,519 31,366 32,832 123,319 123,530 Impairment of goodwill 165,000 — — 165,000 — Impairment of fixed assets — 33,697 — 33,697 — Other operating (income) expense, net (2,037 ) 519 (7 ) (2,003 ) (2,104 ) 414,396 298,607 284,058 1,245,534 1,094,009 Operating loss (176,035 ) (34,910 ) (9,940 ) (228,180 ) (5,876 ) Interest expense, net (3,915 ) (4,352 ) (4,908 ) (17,636 ) (18,995 ) Other income, net 2,223 1,190 1,212 5,089 3,139 Loss before income taxes (177,727 ) (38,072 ) (13,636 ) (240,727 ) (21,732 ) Income tax (provision) benefit 2,175 6,204 (700 ) 8,919 2,627 Net loss $ (175,552 ) $ (31,868 ) $ (14,336 ) $ (231,808 ) $ (19,105 ) Net loss per share from: Basic $ (2.95 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (3.90 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (2.95 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (3.90 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,431 59,423 59,032 59,379 58,712 Diluted 59,431 59,423 59,032 59,379 58,712





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,493 $ 19,316 Accounts receivable, net 233,487 283,607 Inventories, net 221,342 209,393 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,107 21,715 Total current assets 483,429 534,031 Property, plant and equipment, net 459,724 540,427 Operating lease assets, net 43,616 — Goodwill, net 482,306 647,018 Other intangible assets, net 230,091 255,301 Other noncurrent assets 28,701 27,044 Total assets $ 1,727,867 $ 2,003,821 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 25,617 $ 25,561 Accounts payable 78,368 77,511 Accrued liabilities 48,840 60,730 Current operating lease liabilities 8,311 — Income taxes payable 4,174 3,072 Deferred revenue 17,761 14,160 Total current liabilities 183,071 181,034 Long-term debt 222,552 306,177 Long-term operating lease liabilities 35,777 — Deferred income taxes 38,079 53,831 Other noncurrent liabilities 24,421 23,011 Total liabilities 503,900 564,053 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 726 718 Additional paid-in capital 1,114,521 1,097,758 Retained earnings 797,710 1,029,518 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,746 ) (71,397 ) Treasury stock, at cost (621,244 ) (616,829 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,223,967 1,439,768 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,727,867 $ 2,003,821





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (231,808 ) $ (19,105 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 123,319 123,530 Impairment of goodwill 165,000 — Impairment of fixed assets 33,697 — Stock-based compensation expense 16,768 22,649 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 7,884 7,408 Deferred income tax benefit (15,469 ) (3,489 ) Gain on disposals of assets (4,291 ) (6,288 ) Other, net 3,079 1,411 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired businesses: Accounts receivable 50,257 (16,792 ) Inventories (10,774 ) (7,283 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,173 ) 5,796 Income taxes payable 662 802 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 5,281 (5,469 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 137,432 103,170 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (56,116 ) (88,024 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 6,046 3,659 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (379,676 ) Proceeds from flood insurance claims — 3,850 Other, net (1,912 ) (1,184 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (51,982 ) (461,375 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Revolving credit facility borrowings 246,828 835,467 Revolving credit facility repayments (331,041 ) (699,322 ) Issuance of 1.50% convertible senior notes — 200,000 Purchases of 1.50% convertible senior notes (6,724 ) — Other debt and finance lease repayments, net (500 ) (537 ) Payment of financing costs (16 ) (7,372 ) Purchase of treasury stock (757 ) — Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of restricted stock (3,698 ) (4,178 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (95,908 ) 324,058 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (365 ) 4 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (10,823 ) (34,143 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 19,316 53,459 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 8,493 $ 19,316 Cash paid for: Interest $ 9,626 $ 9,864 Income taxes, net of refunds (1,303 ) 2,993





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 (2) September 30,

2019 (3) December 31,

2018 (4) 2019 (5) 2018 (6) Revenues: Well Site Services: Completion Services $ 82,820 $ 103,966 $ 108,142 $ 390,748 $ 411,019 Drilling Services 8,916 12,034 18,000 41,346 69,235 Total Well Site Services 91,736 116,000 126,142 432,094 480,254 Downhole Technologies 38,402 42,882 52,187 182,314 213,813 Offshore/Manufactured Products (1): Project-driven products 53,969 39,474 22,593 159,205 120,894 Short-cycle products 21,500 34,698 32,431 123,222 144,367 Other products and services 32,754 30,643 40,765 120,519 128,805 Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 108,223 104,815 95,789 402,946 394,066 Total revenues $ 238,361 $ 263,697 $ 274,118 $ 1,017,354 $ 1,088,133 Operating income (loss): Well Site Services: Completion Services $ (9,339 ) $ 1,719 $ (1,109 ) $ (11,621 ) $ (7,647 ) Drilling Services 236 (36,495 ) (1,889 ) (43,419 ) (9,363 ) Total Well Site Services (9,103 ) (34,776 ) (2,998 ) (55,040 ) (17,010 ) Downhole Technologies (167,259 ) 659 566 (164,008 ) 26,705 Offshore/Manufactured Products 9,815 11,139 6,729 36,022 38,914 Corporate (9,488 ) (11,932 ) (14,237 ) (45,154 ) (54,485 ) Total operating loss $ (176,035 ) $ (34,910 ) $ (9,940 ) $ (228,180 ) $ (5,876 )

(1) Disaggregated revenue information is provided to supplement the Segment Data.

(2) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 included severance and downsizing charges of $0.5 million related to the Completion Services business and a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $165.0 million related to the Downhole Technologies segment.

(3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included severance and downsizing charges of $0.3 million related to the Completion Services business and $0.4 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, and a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $33.7 million related to the Drilling Services business.

(4) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 included severance and downsizing charges of $0.2 million related to the Completion Services business and $0.7 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, $2.4 million of patent defense costs related to the Downhole Technologies segment, and transaction-related expenses of $0.6 million and $0.1 million related to Corporate and the Downhole Technologies segment, respectively.

(5) Operating income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2019 included severance and downsizing charges of $1.8 million related to the Completions Services business and $1.7 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $33.7 million related to the Drilling Services business, and a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $165.0 million related to the Downhole Technologies segment.

(6) Operating income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2018 included severance and downsizing charges of $1.5 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment and $0.1 million related to the Completion Services business, $8.4 million of patent defense costs related to the Downhole Technologies segment, transaction-related expenses of $3.0 million and $0.3 million related to Corporate and the Downhole Technologies segment, respectively, as well as $3.0 million in reserves for prior years' Fair Labor Standards Act claims settlements related to the Completion Services business.





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

SEGMENT EBITDA (B)

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 2019 2018 Well Site Services: Completion Services: Operating income (loss) $ (9,339 ) $ 1,719 $ (1,109 ) $ (11,621 ) $ (7,647 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 16,882 17,024 17,333 68,440 66,415 Other income 1,258 1,082 1,209 3,730 2,624 EBITDA $ 8,801 $ 19,825 $ 17,433 $ 60,549 $ 61,392 Drilling Services: Operating income (loss) $ 236 $ (36,495 ) $ (1,889 ) $ (43,419 ) $ (9,363 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 244 3,164 3,456 9,973 14,354 Impairment of fixed assets — 33,697 — 33,697 — Other income — 50 1 197 380 EBITDA $ 480 $ 416 $ 1,568 $ 448 $ 5,371 Total Well Site Services: Operating loss $ (9,103 ) $ (34,776 ) $ (2,998 ) $ (55,040 ) $ (17,010 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 17,126 20,188 20,789 78,413 80,769 Impairment of fixed assets — 33,697 — 33,697 — Other income 1,258 1,132 1,210 3,927 3,004 Segment EBITDA $ 9,281 $ 20,241 $ 19,001 $ 60,997 $ 66,763 Downhole Technologies: Operating income (loss) $ (167,259 ) $ 659 $ 566 $ (164,008 ) $ 26,705 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,616 5,309 5,651 21,247 18,649 Impairment of goodwill 165,000 — — 165,000 — Other income (expense) — (2 ) (7 ) 12 (19 ) Segment EBITDA $ 3,357 $ 5,966 $ 6,210 $ 22,251 $ 45,335 Offshore/Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 9,815 $ 11,139 $ 6,729 $ 36,022 $ 38,914 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,602 5,680 6,181 22,842 23,207 Other income 965 60 9 1,150 154 Segment EBITDA $ 16,382 $ 16,879 $ 12,919 $ 60,014 $ 62,275 Corporate: Operating loss $ (9,488 ) $ (11,932 ) $ (14,237 ) $ (45,154 ) $ (54,485 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 175 189 211 817 905 EBITDA $ (9,313 ) $ (11,743 ) $ (14,026 ) $ (44,337 ) $ (53,580 )





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (175,552 ) $ (31,868 ) $ (14,336 ) $ (231,808 ) $ (19,105 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (2,175 ) (6,204 ) 700 (8,919 ) (2,627 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 28,519 31,366 32,832 123,319 123,530 Impairment of goodwill 165,000 — — 165,000 — Impairment of fixed assets — 33,697 — 33,697 — Interest expense, net 3,915 4,352 4,908 17,636 18,995 Consolidated EBITDA (A) $ 19,707 $ 31,343 $ 24,104 $ 98,925 $ 120,793

The term Consolidated EBITDA consists of net loss plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and adjustments for certain other items such as non-cash asset impairment charges. Consolidated EBITDA does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements, reinvestment or other discretionary uses and is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net loss or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. The Company has included Consolidated EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Consolidated EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Consolidated EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth a reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

The terms EBITDA and Segment EBITDA consist of operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, other income (loss), and adjustments for certain other items such as non-cash asset impairment charges. EBITDA and Segment EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. The Company has included EBITDA and Segment EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA and Segment EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses EBITDA and Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The tables above set forth reconciliations of EBITDA and Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.





