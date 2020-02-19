CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on March 16, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2020. The Board will continue to evaluate the dividend on a quarter by quarter basis.
Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and the Hartford Courant. In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates national and international brands such as Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is the majority owner of the product review website BestReviews. Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.
