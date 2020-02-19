Top speakers for HMG Strategy’s 2020 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Akash Bhate, Global E-Commerce Leader, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions; Stephen Gold, CTO and Chief Digital Operations Officer at Hudson’s Bay Company; Ajoy Kumar, Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation; Susan Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Brightfield; Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; and Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO, Quest Diagnostics
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, technology executives are tasked with identifying new sources of innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive successful business outcomes. Forward motion in the field is driven best by a team dedicated to fostering a transformative, winning culture. Top-tier CIOs and technology executives hone the bold leadership skills needed to stay agile, keep a fresh mindset, and steer through these times of unprecedented disruption.
Keeping their eyes on the prize, top technology leaders are focused more than ever on speed to market, driving innovation within the secure enterprise, elevating their personal brands to encourage career ascent and identifying new business opportunities to move the business forward.
These will be the chief topics discussed at HMG Strategy’s upcoming 2020 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit taking place on April 9 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick. Click here to learn more and reserve your seat.
“There has never been a better time to be a tech leader,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “CIOs and technology executives need to position themselves to take advantage of these incredibly disruptive times and continue learning how to support revenue growth within their enterprise.”
Snehal Antani, former CTO at the United States Department of Defense, will open the 2020 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit with an HMG Lead Reimagine Reinvent Tech Talk, `Leading with Technology — Lessons Learned While Driving Change.’ Antani will speak to the instrumental role CIOs play in transforming the technical DNA of their organization, and other insights he has absorbed during his career in financial services, enterprise software, and government.
Other key sessions will include:
