Join the top CIOs and technology executives from across New Jersey as they explore the fresh mindset and courageous leadership needed to partner with the CEO and the Board to help create new business models and gain a competitive edge in today's highly-disruptive business environment.

Top speakers for HMG Strategy’s 2020 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Akash Bhate, Global E-Commerce Leader, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions; Stephen Gold, CTO and Chief Digital Operations Officer at Hudson’s Bay Company; Ajoy Kumar, Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation; Susan Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Brightfield; Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; and Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO, Quest Diagnostics



NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, technology executives are tasked with identifying new sources of innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive successful business outcomes. Forward motion in the field is driven best by a team dedicated to fostering a transformative, winning culture. Top-tier CIOs and technology executives hone the bold leadership skills needed to stay agile, keep a fresh mindset, and steer through these times of unprecedented disruption.

Keeping their eyes on the prize, top technology leaders are focused more than ever on speed to market, driving innovation within the secure enterprise, elevating their personal brands to encourage career ascent and identifying new business opportunities to move the business forward.

These will be the chief topics discussed at HMG Strategy’s upcoming 2020 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit taking place on April 9 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick. Click here to learn more and reserve your seat.

“There has never been a better time to be a tech leader,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “CIOs and technology executives need to position themselves to take advantage of these incredibly disruptive times and continue learning how to support revenue growth within their enterprise.”

Snehal Antani, former CTO at the United States Department of Defense, will open the 2020 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit with an HMG Lead Reimagine Reinvent Tech Talk, `Leading with Technology — Lessons Learned While Driving Change.’ Antani will speak to the instrumental role CIOs play in transforming the technical DNA of their organization, and other insights he has absorbed during his career in financial services, enterprise software, and government.

Other key sessions will include:

An executive panel on boardroom readiness, in which technology executives who sit on company boards will be speaking about the skills necessary to be effective in a board position

An executive panel of forward-thinking technology executives who will share their expertise on extending and building their personal brands to enable career progression and to recruit and retain top talent

An executive panel on the impact that advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things can have on speed to market, including leaders from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, and other premier technology executives

An executive panel, `Enabling the Secure Enterprise for Agility and Innovation,’ that will explore effective approaches for driving secure innovation across the enterprise

An executive panel that will focus on the fresh mindset that’s needed to identify and execute on new sources of technology-driven business innovation along with the cultural transformation that’s needed to drive successful business outcomes

A news presentation by New Jersey chapter of the Society for Information Management

An executive briefing session put together by Presenting Partner Lenovo

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk powered by Presenting Partner Nutanix

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk powered by Presenting Partner Brightfield

Presenting Partners at the 2020 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be Brightfield, Lenovo and Nutanix. Gold Partners will include Fortinet, Globant, Info-Tech Research Group, OutSystems and Sonatype. Info-Tech Research Group will also support as the Preferred Research Partner. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. The Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia. The Society for Information Management’s New Jersey chapter will support as Association Partner.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

