NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) resulting from allegations that LogicBio may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 10, 2020, post-market, LogicBio issued a press release announcing “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on [LogicBio’s] Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) pending the resolution of certain clinical and nonclinical questions.”

On this news, shares of LogicBio fell $3.34 per share, or almost 32%, to close at $7.11 per share on February 11, 2020, on unusually high trading volume, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by LogicBio investors. If you purchased shares of LogicBio please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1776.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

