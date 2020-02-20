LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) today announced a partnership with Scientific Games Corporation (“Scientific Games”) and Ainsworth Game Technology (“Ainsworth”) to introduce a newly developed historical racing machine (“HRM”).

This newly engineered Scientific Games product, that has been granted approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, will operate on the Ainsworth proprietary HRM system. Scientific Games will supply its most popular titles from player-favorite slot series including 88 Fortunes, Tree of Wealth, Quick Hit, Lock It Link and Ultimate Fire Link, among others. The games will be showcased on their innovative and top-performing TwinStar family of cabinet platforms, including the Wave XL, J43, TwinStar 24/24/, TwinStar Slant and three-reel mechanical stepper.

CDI’s Derby City Gaming in Louisville, Kentucky, will be unveiling the new cabinets in first quarter. CDI’s other HRM facilities at Oak Grove, Turfway Park and Churchill Downs Racetrack will also feature a full complement of these new cabinets when these entertainment venues open.

“Scientific Games makes some of the best-performing games in the industry and we are delighted to add their product to our HRM properties,” said Austin Miller, Senior Vice President, Gaming Operations for CDI. “Our guests will recognize the Scientific Games themes and they will love the way the games play.”

“We have enjoyed a great partnership with the CDI team and are excited to bring in Scientific Games to this unique partnership,” added Ryan Comstock, Chief Operating Officer for Ainsworth. “The addition of Scientific Games and platforms on our proprietary HRM system will create an even more robust gaming mix for both of these properties.”

“The team at Scientific Games is extremely excited to partner with CDI and Ainsworth in this new venture,” said Robert Parente, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Scientific Games. “Both companies have been pioneers in opening up this burgeoning new segment of the gaming market and we are honored they have chosen to work with us in offering the very best in player experiences.”

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville. We also own and operate the largest online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines / video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. We operate sports wagering and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Scientific Games Corporation

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com .

About Ainsworth Game Technology

Ainsworth Game Technology is a premier manufacturer of global gaming products committed to a culture of quality, innovation and excellence. Ainsworth distributes a range of gaming products, entertaining standalone progressives and linked games through its sales offices and distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Americas, and Europe. Ainsworth is an Australian publicly listed company (code: AGI) headquartered in Newington, Sydney, Australia. For more information, please visit www.agtslots.com.au.

Information set forth in this news release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), which provides certain “safe harbor” provisions. All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are made pursuant to the Act. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the following: the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit; additional or increased taxes and fees; public perceptions or lack of confidence in the integrity of our business; loss of key or highly skilled personnel; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; general risks related to real estate ownership, including fluctuations in market values and environmental regulations; catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; online security risk, including cyber-security breaches; inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; increases in insurance costs and inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future; inability to identify and complete acquisition, expansion or divestiture projects, on time, on budget or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; number of people attending and wagering on live horse races; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; inadvertent infringement of the intellectual property of others; inability to protect our own intellectual property rights; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card and debit card use; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or applicable money-laundering regulations; work stoppages and labor issues; difficulty in attracting a sufficient number of horses and trainers for full field horseraces; inability to negotiate agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; our inability to utilize and provide totalisator services; weather conditions affecting our ability to conduct live racing; increased competition in the horseracing business; changes in the regulatory environment of our racing operations; changes in regulatory environment of our online horseracing business; increase in competition in our online horseracing; uncertainty and changes in the legal landscape relating to our online wagering business; continued legalization of online sports betting and iGaming in the United States and our ability to predict and capitalize on any such legalization; inability to expand our sports betting operations and effectively compete; failure to comply with laws requiring us to block access to certain individuals could result in penalties or impairment with respect to our mobile and online wagering products; increased competition in our casino business; changes in regulatory environment of our casino business; costs, delays, and other uncertainties relating to the development and expansion of casinos; and concentration and evolution of slot machine manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs.