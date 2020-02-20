New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Cleanroom Air Filter Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type ; and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862112/?utm_source=GNW

Despite these limitations, increasing demand for cleanroom in various industries is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the cleanroom air filter market during the forecast period.



The cleanroom air filters play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry and have gained popularity in the European market for decades.Over the years, Germany, the UK, and France have witnessed a significant demand for medicines and the trend is rapidly growing, which is encouraging the pharmaceutical companies to increase their production.



Due to their lower cost with the same chemical composition, generic drugs have more importance in comparison with the brand name drugs.Further, the demand for cleanroom air filters is increasing owing to the production and storage of the medicines in the facility with low level of environmental pollutants.



The cleanroom has a controlled level of contamination count that is specified by the number of particles per cubic meter at specified particle size.The fumes released during the manufacturing process needs to be exhausted from the facility to prevent the operation area from contamination.



The key players and emerging pharmaceutical companies are upgrading and procuring the air filters in a large number, which is catalyzing the growth of the cleanroom air filters in the European market.



The market for cleanroom air filter has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography.The cleanroom air filter market based on product type is sub-segmented into HEPA filter and ULPA filter.



The ULPA filter segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the cleanroom air filter market.The cleanroom air filter market on the basis of application is segmented into electronics, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, and others.



The Pharmaceutical segment led the cleanroom air filter market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.The market for cleanroom air filter by country is further segmented into France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe.



The Germany is expected to hold the lion’s share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



The overall cleanroom air filter market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the cleanroom air filter market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the cleanroom air filter market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to Europe region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the cleanroom air filter market. Some of the players present in cleanroom air filter market are Airclean Ltd., American Air Filter Company, Inc. (AAF Flanders), Camfil, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Critical Systems, Inc., Filtration Group Corporation, Freudenberg SE, Mann+Hummel, Procleanroom, and Trox GmbH among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862112/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001