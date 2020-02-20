New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Ceramic Fiber Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type, By Product Form, By End Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862111/?utm_source=GNW





Most ceramic fibers contain equal proportions of alumina and silica.Some nonoxide specialty fibers, such as silicon nitride, silicon carbide, and boron nitride, have also been produced.



The European ceramic fiber market is accounted to US$ 385.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account for US$ 764.6 Mn by 2027. The European market for ceramic fiber is segmented on the basis of type as - Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool, and others. The RCF segment in the European ceramic fiber market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. RCFs are manufactured in various forms, such as bulk fiber, blanket, modules, felt, paper, and vacuum formed shapes. Products made of RCF products are used in industrial equipment, fire protection, and automotive exhaust systems. Refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) has been recognized as the first-choice material in several end-use industries. They are easy to handle and possess low thermal conductivity and heat capacity. Apart from this, they possess superior resistance to thermal shock and pollutants; and can withstand extreme temperatures. Such qualities of RCF make it a viable product for numerous applications. They are mainly used as a lining material for kilns and furnaces and as an insulator for the outside of the ceramic molds. They are also extensively used for insulation in condensing boilers and as the sealing material in various industries such as mechanical, metallurgical, power, and chemical industries.



The European market for ceramic fiber is segmented based on product form as a blanket, module, board, paper, and others.The blanket segment accounts for the largest share in the European ceramic fiber market, while the module segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



The blanket is considered as a refractory material which possesses low thermal conductivity, high tensile strength, and resilience along with resistance to thermal shocks and chemical attacks.These blankets are made up of long flexible, interwoven fibers manufactured through the “spun” process and exhibit high insulation performance, flexibility, and strength.



Blankets made up of ceramic fiber are available in three standard grades, namely commercial, high-purity, and zirconia. These blankets are manufactured in varying dimensions, temperature ratings, and for different applications.



The European market for ceramic fiber is segmented on the basis of the end-use industry like iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and others.The refining and petrochemical segment accounts for the largest share in the European ceramic fiber market, while the iron and steel segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



The demand for the refining and petrochemical industry is rising across the globe, with an increase in industrialization and urbanization.The growing need to lower down the operating costs coupled with an increase in reliability, and less use of energy in various applications such as furnace linings, roofs, and walls are expected to fuel the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.



The use of ceramic fibers in refining and petrochemical industries is becoming prominent as these fibers possess properties such as stability over high-temperature, low thermal conductivity, lightweight, thermal shock and corrosion resistance amongst others.



Europe ceramic fiber market is segmented based on country as - Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe.Germany has a significant share in the European ceramic fiber market, which is followed by France.



Germany has the largest manufacturing industry in Europe and is the home of the world’s top ten automobile manufacturers.The country consists of vehicle manufacturers ranging from passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles, among others.



Thus, the demand for ceramic fiber in Germany is predominantly generated by the automotive industry, as companies prefer to use advanced materials and solutions in the manufacturing processes. Also, German automotive manufacturers are highly advanced and implement all the latest technologies in the production process.



Some of the players present in Europe ceramic fiber market are Great Lakes Textiles, HarbisonWalker International, Inc., 3M, Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products, Inc., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials, Nutec Group, Pyrotek Inc., Rath-Group, and Unifrax LLC., amongst the others.



The overall Europe ceramic fiber market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe ceramic fiber market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe ceramic fiber market.

