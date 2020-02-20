New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Bread Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type ; Nature ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862108/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes and others along with the household has driven the growth of market.



The Europe bread market is segmented on the basis of product type as – Loaves, Baguettes, Rolls, Burger Buns, Sandwich Bread, Ciabatta, and Others.The loaves segment in the Europe bread market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market.



A loaf is a type of bread with elongated and rounded structure.It is common to bake bread in a rectangular-shaped bread pan, which is also called as a loaf pan, as some kinds of bread dough tend to collapse and spread out during the baking process.



Dough with a denser viscosity can be hand-molded into the preferred loaf shape and baked on a flat oven tray. The form of the dough with a diluter viscosity can be preserved with a bread pan of which the sides are higher than the unbaked dough. To determine the size of the loaf, the baker must take into consideration the amount of heat required to penetrate the loaf evenly during the baking process, so that no parts are over baked or under baked. Many types of mass-produced bread are squared, with well-defined edges on the bottom of the loaf. Rectangular shaped loaves can be made more or less identical and can be shipped and packed efficiently.



The Europe bread market is segmented based on nature as conventional and organic.The conventional segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe bread market, while the organic segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



Organic bread consists of ingredients that are grown without the use of pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMO’s), synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, or ionizing radiation.Once all of those factors have been included, the products are inspected and certified by a USDA approved certifier as organic products that comply with all National Organic Program (NOP) standards for storage and labeling, ingredients, and processing.



Another vital issue, especially in the case of vegan bread, is to have organic bread that excludes any animal products that include any dairy and eggs.Vegan bread is one of the most demanding types of organic bread all over the globe.



Organic wheat bread is one of the leading products in the bread market due to its high nutritional profile. As the organic bread does not use preservatives such as calcium propionate, organic and all-natural bread have a significantly shorter shelf life as compared to conventional bread.



The Europe bread market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience and retail stores, online, and others.The convenience and retail stores segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe bread market, while the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



In the case of indirect sales through hypermarkets & supermarkets, the manufacturer sells his product to a distributor who then provides these products to the hypermarkets & supermarkets depending upon its demand.This proves to be beneficial as the product would get a good sales image in the hypermarkets & supermarkets and also there would be no wastage of the product as it would be manufactured only on demand and with specific numbers.



The sales of bread are growing high in the hypermarkets & supermarkets.



Europe bread market in segmented on the basis of country as – Germany, France Italy, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe.The rest of Europe has a major share in the Europe bread market, which is followed by Germany.



The rest of the European countries include Sweden, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Finland and Spain along with other European countries.Bulgaria, Netherlands, Finland and Spain are among the major bread market in Europe.



Increasing disposable income and presence of industrial and craft bakers have supported the growth of market in these countries. In addition, the growing consumer inclination towards organic, clean label products will be providing great opportunities for local bakers in these countries which will be contributing to the growth of bread market during the forecast period.



Some of the players present in Europe bread market are Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Aryzta AG, Fuji Baking Group, Britannia Industries, CSC Brands, L.P., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Goodman Fielder, and Premier Foods Group Limited amongst the others.



The overall Europe bread market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe bread market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe bread market.

