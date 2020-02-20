New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Apheresis Equipment Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product ; Technology ; Procedure ; Therapeutic Area ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862107/?utm_source=GNW

However, risk associated with apheresis are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.



On the other hand, growing high quality services for hematology diseases is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe apheresis equipment market in the coming years.

Apheresis is a process in which blood is temporarily removed from the donor’s body and separated into various components such as plasma, platelets, red blood cells as well as white blood cells.It is done by centrifugation or membrane separation process.



Few diseases are caused by certain type of genes.Anemia, hemophilia, von Willebrand disease (VWD), blood cancers such as myeloma, leukemia-lymphoma are some of the common blood diseases.



The rising number of these diseases demands the need for a blood transfusion which is expected to increase the requirement of apheresis equipment, thereby bolstering the growth of the market.

The heart disease is mostly pone to the geriatric population due to weak immunity and significant other health problems.Aging is a process strongly influenced by genetic variables as well as environmental factors.



Geriatric population generally have to thick heart and blood vessels that lead to heart disorders.Thus, the people with the age of 75 years and above high blood pressure is the common risk factor for the hematological diseases, including blood-associated cancer.



Management of hematologic disorders in geriatric patients must often be weighed in a setting of decreased physiological reserves and concurrent illnesses.

In 2017, Europe has the high percentage of population aging more than 60 or above.The fast and rapid ageing is occurring in other parts of the world as well, so that by 2050 all regions of the world except Africa will have nearly a quarter or more of their populations at ages 60 and above.



The number of older persons in the world is anticipated to be US$ 1.4 billion in 2030 and US$ 2.1 billion in 2050 and will rise above US$ 3.1 billion in 2100. The elderly population is quicker to have atypical presentations, comorbid conditions, and adverse outcomes. The primary reason for the disease is related to the structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system associated with aging.

In 2018, the disposable apheresis kits segment held the largest market share of the apheresis equipment market, by product.The disposable apheresis kits segment is also expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as the disposable apheresis kits are used on a large scale while conducting the procedure.



Since these kits are intended for single-use and the number of apheresis procedures has been increasing, the demand for the disposable apheresis kits segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate.

In 2018, the membrane separation held a largest market share of the apheresis equipment market, by technology.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027.



Moreover, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the plasmapheresis segment held a largest market share of the apheresis equipment market, by procedure.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing applications of the procedure.



However, the LDL-Apheresis segment is expected to grow at faster rate due to the technique is used for the treatment of other rare diseases such as familial hypercholesterolemia.

In 2018, the hospitals & clinics segment held a largest market share of the apheresis equipment market, by end user.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027.



Moreover, the similar segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for apheresis equipment included in the report are, European Medicines Agency, World Health Organization (WHO), European Renal Association, European Kidney Health Alliance (EKHA), National Health Service(NHS), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and others.

