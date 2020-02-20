Newark, NJ, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global eucalyptus oil market is expected to grow from USD 46.8 Million in 2017 to USD 75.2 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025

Eucalyptus oil is moulded in the glands of many species of eucalyptus trees which are native to Australia, Tasmania, and other nearby islands. They are removed through the steam distillation of eucalyptus plant which is a varied genus of flowering trees and shrubs. One of the main origins of eucalyptus vital oil is the Eucalyptus Globulus which is an extensively cultivated evergreen tree in Australia. Eucalyptus essential oil exhibits various characteristics, such as antiseptic and anti-fungal properties. Eucalyptus essential oil is commonly known for being an insect repellent agent. The removal of eucalyptus essential oil has a powerful synergistic effect which could be credited to highest level of cineole, which is higher as compared to that of any other plant or herb i.e. 80 -95 percent. The eucalyptus essential oil has numerous grade in many of the industrial field as well.

Growing disposable revenue and positive policies of government with helpful socio- economic trends and growth of pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors across the globe are two factors affecting the demand for the eucalyptus oil in the forecasting period.

Increasing use of eucalyptus oil in foods with natural additives and rising need for eucalyptus oil for applications in aromatherapy has been gaining an uptick for the growth of the market.

Important companies operating in the global Eucalyptus Oil market include NOW Health Group, Inc., doTERRA International, Young Living Essential Oils, NHR Organic Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Emu Ridge Eucalyptus, Ananda Apothecary, LLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Merck KGaA, Givaudan SA, Etosha Pan Pvt. Ltd., Frutarom Industries Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich International S.A, P.S.C. Aromatics, Symrise AG, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., and Khadi Natural Healthcare and among others. To improve their market situation in the global eucalyptus oil market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In January 2019, East Coast grocery chain Fairway Market launched its new private label cannabidiol (CBD) line, Essential Wellness, marking one of the first grocers in the U.S. to launch its own brand CBD products.

The organic section conquered the eucalyptus oil market with USD 29.53 Million in 2017

The nature part is classified into organic and conventional. The organic segment controlled the eucalyptus oil market with USD 29.53 Million in 2017. The organic division is likely to be the most attractive section in the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for the consumption of organic food products. Organic food products are better, hence fitness conscious persons are eager to pay high prices for organic food products.

Biotechnological method dominated the market with the highest share of 47.20% in 2017

Grade segment comprises pharmaceutical grade, fragrance grade and industrial grade. Biotechnological method conquered the market with the highest share of 47.20% in 2017. Eucalyptus oil contains a significant level of cineole content, an organic compound possessing several many medicinal effects. Thus, the use of eucalyptus oil has increased in novel pharmaceutical grades.

The wholesalers/distributors segment valued around USD 18.34 Million in 2017

Sales channel segment is divided into segments such as wholesalers/distributors, modern trade & retail stores, specialty stores and online retail. The wholesalers/distributors segment valued around USD 18.34 Million in 2017. Due to the easy obtainability of product in modern and medical store, this kind of stores has higher share in terms of volume and value sales.

The therapeutics & cosmetics is dominating the market with the highest share 32.50% in 2017

The application section includes food & beverages, therapeutics & cosmetics, aromatherapy, fragrances and others. The therapeutics & cosmetics is dominating the market with the highest share 32.50% in 2017. Eucalyptus oil is thoroughly used as a significant ingredient in make-ups and therapeutics industries. Eucalyptus oil acts as a great purgative and cleansing agent. It also provides hair care, muscle and nerve pain relief, dental hygiene, treatment for respiratory ailments, mood lifter and stress relief and treating fevers.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Eucalyptus Oil Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global eucalyptus oil market with USD 18.29 Million in 2017 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the market.

The Europe region is dominating the market owing to the presence of large number of cosmetic production companies in this region which drives the industry growth. Consumer preference for natural ingredients in cosmetic products along with environmental sustainability of these material will surge regional product demand. In adding, the rising request for eucalyptus oil owing to its cosmetics and therapeutics uses is likely to boost the market of Europe region

North America is growing fastly due to the increase demand for eucalyptus oil owing to its cosmetics and therapeutics uses which is likely to boost the market in this region.

About the report:

The global eucalyptus oil market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Tons). Export (Kilo tons) and Import (Kilo Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

