8% over the forecast period from 2018-2024. The study on RFID locks market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on RFID locks market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global RFID locks market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global RFID locks market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The need for enhanced security solutions

• Rising adoption owing to efficiency, flexibility, weatherproof, speed and convenience

2) Restraints

• Unauthorized devices may be able to read and even change data

3) Opportunities

• Growing adoption of smart home concept



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global RFID locks market is segmented on the basis of access device, and application.



The Global RFID Locks Market by Access Device

• Wearables

• Mobile Phones

• Key Fobs



The Global RFID Locks Market by Application

• Aerospace & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Residential

• Automotive

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Transportation & Logistics

• Others



Company Profiles

• OJMAR, S.A.

• MIWA Lock Co.

• Lockitron

• Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG

• Haven

• Häfele

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

• Allegion plc,

• Spectrum Brands, Inc



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the RFID locks market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the RFID locks market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global RFID locks market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

