Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Holiday Vacation Club recently shared a list of benefits of traveling to Mexico. It outlined some activities available to vacationers spending time in the North American country. The destination is a good choice for visitors of all ages.





Several travel clubs around the world, including Royal Holiday Vacation Club, offer well-designed packages to resorts in different Mexican cities. Mexico is well-known for its impressive array of stunning attractions, including pristine beaches. It is home to world-famous cultural sites, museums, and eco-parks.





Mexican cities provide an ideal setting for enjoying memorable holidays for the entire family. Many travelers take advantage of the offer listed by travel clubs thanks to the affordability of local packages. The country is blessed with a temperate climate that makes the vacations extra-special.





Royal Holiday Vacation Club lists the pleasant weather, affordable packages, stunning attractions, and a wide selection of fine resorts as some of the key benefits of traveling to Mexico. The pleasant weather allows vacationers to visit the North American country at any time of the year.





Most visitors engage in a wide variety of outdoor activities that are ideal for both kids and adults. On another level, people spending time in the country enjoy delicious local and international cuisine in diners dotted around holiday hotspots. Some of the local and international cuisines available to holidaymakers include tacos and quesadillas.





The majority of diners in the country offer mouthwatering cuisines that are unique to Mexico. The northern parts of the country offer cuisines incorporating beef and ostrich in their menus. On the other hand, the southern parts of Mexico offer tantalize dishes with a strong Caribbean influence.





Activities





Royal Holiday Vacation Club stated some of the fascinating activities available holidaymakers include surfing, mountain biking, scuba diving, snorkeling, quad biking, and mountain climbing. Puerto Escondido is undoubtedly a surfers paradise as it provides access to a shoreline with ideal conditions for both novice and experienced surfers.





It comes as no surprise that the area hosts several international surfing competitions. Puerto Escondido is home to Mexico's most popular surfing spots: the Point and Zicatela Beach.





Meanwhile, the Yucatan Peninsula boasts all-inclusive resorts and white sandy beaches. The area is popular with tourists since it offers eco-adventure activities like snorkeling. Members of the Royal Holiday Vacation Club can book packages to the Yucatan Peninsula, which hosts several caves and underground waterways.





Royal Holiday vacation packages allow families and couples to spend quality time in popular areas of Mexico like Cozumel. On the other hand, vacations at Royal Holiday Vacations Cancun enable holidaymakers to enjoy memorable moments thanks to the presence of stunning attractions.





Travel clubs





Travel clubs provide a viable way to gain access to exclusive travel deals and other benefits reserved for members. Several clubs offer exclusive packages to premium holiday establishments in Mexico. Members enjoy year-round specials and discounted prices.





Some of the leading vacation clubs offering Mexican packages include:





Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club is a prominent club that offers its members exclusive to destinations around the world, including Mexico.





Royal Holiday Vacation Club boasts an ever-growing list of members who benefit from a wide array of vacation packages. The club partners with Resort Condominiums International (RCI) to provide members access to more than 6,000 resorts in Mexico and over 100 countries. The offers are available via Royal Holiday Vacations contact number.





The Occidental Vacation Club has been offering innovative products to club members since 1993. It offers a wide array of travel packages that are ideal for holidaymakers looking for unique experiences.