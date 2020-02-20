PRESS RELEASE
2019 FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2019 STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES REACHED
“NEW NEXANS” PLAN ON TRACK
EBITDA AT 4131 MILLION EUROS
RECORD BACKLOG IN ENERGY TRANSITION
~ ~ ~
Paris La Défense, February 20, 2020 – Today, Nexans published its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, as approved by the Board of Directors at its February 19, 2020 meeting chaired by Jean Mouton.
Commenting on the Group’s 2019 results, Christopher Guérin, Nexans’ Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our 2019 results are in line with 2021 value creation objectives. New Nexans strategic plan reaches first successes. We are on track, with the right governance structure, an agile organization and the right business scope, focused on key markets and renewable energies. We are actively committed to fighting global warming and aiming carbon neutrality by 2030.
Innovation and enhanced services and solutions enabled us to win major contracts in the subsea High-Voltage sector, including a historical frame agreement with Eversource and Ørsted for the development of offshore windfarms in North America until 2027, in line with the Group engagement on renewable energies.
Our SHIFT transformation program, focused on creating value rather than seeking pure volumes, enabled us to generate cash in less than eight months. We commence 2020 confident, with solid fundamentals and a record backlog.
In a current uncertain environment, notably regarding COVID-19, our first priority is to protect our employees, while remaining focused on risk management. We have implemented real time information and monitoring systems and, as of today, no impacts on operations have been identified.
Thanks to our solid industrial plan, to our vision with the New Nexans plan and the talent and engagement of our 26,000 employees, to their commitment and their creative and innovative skills, we have set Nexans on the path to long-lasting strategic, operational and financial successes.”
2019 KEY FIGURES
|(in millions of euros)
|2018
|2019
|Sales at current metal prices
|6,490
|6,735
|Sales at constant metal prices5
|4,409
|4,605
|Organic growth
|-0.8%
|4.5%
|EBITDA
|325
|4131
|Operating margin
|188
|249
|Operating margin (%)3
|4.3%
|5.4%
|Reorganization costs
|(53)
|(251)
|Operating income (loss)
|112
|(11)
|Net financial expense
|(56)
|(63)
|Income taxes
|(44)
|(44)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|13
|(118)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in euros)
|0.32
|(2.81)
|Net debt
|330
|4711
I. Overview of 2019
2019 saw the successful start of the New Nexans plan and betterthanexpected financial and operating results.
Launched in January 2019, this three-year plan is focused on three areas: cost reduction, transformation through the SHIFT program and selective growth. Its objectives are to improve profitability (EBITDA), to generate positive free cash flow, and to improve Return on Capital Employed (ROCE).
In the first year of deployment, EBITDA landed at 4131 million euros (up +18% on a comparable basis), cost reductions were of 75 million euros, free cash flow at
251 million euros, and ROCE improved to 11.1%1 in 2019 from 9.0% in 2018.
The ambition of New Nexans is to focus on creating value rather than seeking pure volumes and become a major player in energy transition. In 2019, the Group achieved a record level of subsea high-voltage backlog (1.84 billion euros), among others, the signing of a historical framework agreement with Eversource and Ørsted for the development of Offshore Windfarms in North America.
Consolidated sales came to 4 605 million euros (at constant metal prices5), +4.5% year-on-year organic growth, led by the High Voltage & Projects segment (up +6.7%), which enjoyed a surge both in terms of new orders and of operations with high subsea cable production and installation. Cable business sales grew by +4.1%, reflecting robust growth in the Building & Territories and the Telecom & Data segments.
Thanks to the New Nexans plan and solid project execution among which NordLink, EBITDA in 2019 rose by 18% on a comparable basis, to 4131 million euros. The positive impact of the New Nexans plan initiatives reached +127 million euros, of which 75 million euros from cost reduction measures, 40 million euros from the transformation plan SHIFT and 12 million euros from growth initiatives on key markets.
Operating margin totaled 249 million euros, representing 5.4% of sales at constant metal prices, versus 4.3% in 2018.
CONSOLIDATED SALES BY SEGMENT
|(in millions of euros)
|2018
|2019
|Organic growth 2019 vs. 2018
|At constant metal prices
|At constant metal prices
|Building & Territories
|1,742
|1,807
|+3.5%
|Industry & Solutions
|1,160
|1,159
|+0.3%
|Telecom & Data
|496
|515
|+3.0%
|High Voltage & Projects
|683
|715
|+6.7%
|Other Activities
|329
|409
|+22.3%
|Total Group
|4,409
|4,605
|+4.5%
EBITDA BY SEGMENT
|(in millions of euros)
|2018
|2019
| 2019
(excluding IFRS 166)
|Building & Territories
|120
|155
|155
|Industry & Solutions
|86
|105
|103
|Telecom & Data
|44
|52
|52
|High Voltage & Projects
|68
|103
|94
|Other Activities
|7
|(2)
|(20)
|Total Group
|325
|413
|384
Building & Territories
Building and Territories segment sales were supported by a sound conjunctural growth in the first half which tampered down in the second half. Sales stand at 1,807 million euros in 2019 at constant metal prices, hence a +3.5% organic growth. EBITDA totaled 155 million euros in 2019, up +27% versus 2018, driven by the New Nexans plan roll out, notably the SHIFT transformation modules, cost reduction measures and value growth initiatives in key markets.
The implementation of SHIFT in South America and the Middle East enabled these two regions to benefit from revamped customer and product portfolios for the profit driver entities, and from improved ROCE as well as Working Capital for the value burner entities. The cost reduction plans focused on optimizing commercial and administrative forces, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Brazil led to fixed cost reduction and improved profitability. In a buoyant market for both construction and infrastructure investments, the segment reported a conjunctural growth mainly on profit drivers.
In Europe, performance was excellent in 2019, driven by higher sales, especially in the first half of the year, market share gains and significantly improved profitability. France continued to perform well in power cables for the building market, benefiting from the buoyant renovation and construction market.
In South America, sales continued to grow and EBITDA nearly doubled over the year. In Peru, sales growth was more subdued, while EBITDA rose sharply. Efforts to boost profitability resulted in improved Return on Capital Employed and free cash flow generation.
Sales in the Asia-Pacific region contracted in 2019, particularly in South Korea and China, without affecting the latter’s profitability which rose significantly, while sales in Australia were boosted by robust demand from wholesalers.
In a stable North American market, the distribution cables and accessories business remained resilient. Sales slowed in Canada in the second half of 2019 due to the temporary disruption caused by the migration to a new management information system.
Industry & Solutions
In 2019, the Industry & Solutions segment performed in line with the Group’s ambition of focusing on value against volume growth. EBITDA rose to 105 million euros from
86 million euros in 2018, while sales at constant metal prices were stable at
1,159 million euros, representing organic growth of +0.3%. The improved profitability was led by the automotive harnesses and other industrial cables businesses.
In challenging automotive markets, automotive harnesses sales edged up by a slight +1.6% on an organic basis compared with 2018. Strong momentum in the United States truck market over the first nine months of the year offset the impact of a weaker Chinese market. In Europe, following the industrial reorganization carried out in 2018, the operational excellence led to a reduction in production costs in 2019.
Over the year, other industrial cables activity was supported by several markets, in particular, wind energy, rolling stock, mining and aerospace. In a context of slightly negative organic growth of -0.5% compared to 2018, the teams showed strong resilience and delivered stronger performance. The increase in profitability attributed to the transformation plan SHIFT, strict cost control and restructuring. At the same time, cash generation improved significantly. In all geographies, business improved profitability, notably in the U.S. and in China thanks to the roll out of SHIFT program, and in France thanks to the industrial performance.
Telecom & Data
Telecom & Data sales totaled 515 million euros in 2019 at constant metal prices, +3.0% organic growth. EBITDA was up by +16% at 52 million euros, driven by cost reduction plan, measures to improve industrial performance, as well as the emphasis put on growth drivers.
In a sluggish market particularly in the U.S., the LAN cables and systems business focused on improving its profitability. Deployment of the SHIFT project, lower structural costs and transition to high performance cable connectivity have led to improved industrial performance that offset slower sales growth. Sales organic growth for the year was -0.4% compared to 2018, while EBITDA was up by more than 25%.
Telecom infrastructure sales rose by +3.9% and profitability was stable compared to 2018. Demand for fiber optic cables and accessories remained strong in Europe, despite (i) slowdown in the fourth quarter due to inventory drawdowns by operators and (ii) Asian competition.
Special telecom (subsea) organic sales were up +16.1% and profitability was significantly higher than in 2018, led by the subsea robotics business and the implementation of productivity improvement programs.
High Voltage & Projects
Over the year, High Voltage & Projects subsea business reached excellence through sound project execution while the reorganization plan roll out in the land business proved to be more complex than expected. Sales at constant metal prices amounted to 715 million euros, representing organic growth of +6.7%. EBITDA came in at
103 million euros, reflecting an outstanding performance in subsea cables that offset lower land cable activity.
In 2019, the subsea high-voltage business sales growth was of +12.8% thanks to the excellent execution of projects, notably a high level of installation. Both the Nordlink project, high-voltage subsea cable link between Germany and Norway, and the East Anglia, high-voltage cable installation for the offshore wind farm project in the United Kingdom, are nearly completed. The transformation of Charleston plant continues and is in line with expectations for cable production starting second half of 2020.
Over the year, the land high-voltage business benefited from key initiatives to restore profitability. In China, the Yanggu high-voltage plant was closed during the third quarter as planned. In Europe, the closure of the Hanover plant is effective since end of the year 2019 with some production delays that will be solved first quarter of 2020. Despite strong management focus and an employee incentive plan, production was impacted more than forecasted, generating delays which have impacted the plant reorganization costs. The transformation plan is focused on improving the existing projects’ execution quality and the quotation system of future bids. In this environment, the land
high-voltage business experienced a -9.6% organic decline in sales in 2019 (versus
-21.9% for 2018 over 2017).
Other Activities
The “Other Activities” segment – corresponding for the most part to external sales of copper wires – reported sales of 409 million euros at constant metal prices, up +22.3% on an organic basis over 2018. Growth was mainly driven by Canada.
The segment’s EBITDA was negative 2 million euros versus positive 7 million euros in 2018.
The 2019 figure includes corporate structural costs that cannot be allocated to the other segments, notably the impacts of the restatements made on the first-time application of IFRS 16 for lease assets not allocated to specific activities. Total IFRS 16 restatements in 2019 amounted to 18 million euros.
2. The New Nexans 2019-2021 Plan
The New Nexans plan launched in November 2018 and deployed as from January 2019. It is designed to rebuild the Group’s operating fundamentals by achieving a sustainable cost reduction, transforming operating model through the SHIFT program, and implementing value growth initiatives focused on the businesses with the best financial performance. The teams are focusing their efforts on sustainable and significant value creation.
The measures implemented in 2019 are in line with our expectations and efforts. Reorganization costs of the New Nexans plan incurred in 2019 amounted to
201 million euros, out of a total budgeted cost for the plan of 250 million euros. The impact on EBITDA rose to 127 million euros.
2019-2021 transformation plan
In 2019, the New Nexans transformation plan offset the 61 million euros total negative effect of price pressure and cost inflation thanks to the acceleration of cost reduction initiatives. The plan covered several areas:
3. Analysis of net income/(loss) and other income statement items
|(in millions of euros)
|2018
|2019*
|EBITDA
|325
|413
|Depreciation and amortization
|(137)
|(163)
|Operating margin
|188
|249
|Core exposure effect
|(15)
|(11)
|Reorganization costs
|(53)
|(251)
| Other operating income and expenses
o/w net asset impairment
| (9)
(44)
| 2
13
|Share in net income of associates
|0
|(0)
|Operating income (loss)
|112
|(11)
|Net financial expense
|(56)
|(63)
|Income taxes
|(44)
|(44)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|13
|(118)
|Attributable net income (loss)
|14
|(122)
* Including IFRS 16 impacts
The Group ended the year with an operating loss of 11 million euros, compared with a 112 million euros profit in 2018. The main changes were as follows:
The Group reported a 118 million euros net loss for the year, versus net income of 13 million euros for 2018. The 2019 figure corresponds to a 73 million euros loss before taxes (versus 56 million euros in income before taxes in 2018). Income tax expense was stable at 44 million euros, reflecting the fact that the majority of the Group’s reorganization costs do not generate immediate tax benefits.
The Group ended the year with an attributable net loss of 122 million euros versus attributable net income of 14 million euros in 2018.
At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors will recommend paying a 2019 dividend of 0.40 euro per share.
Net debt rose to 471 million euros at December 31, 2019, from 330 million euros one year earlier, reflecting:
III. Outlook for 2020
After the successful first-year’s deployment of the New Nexans plan, the Group is embarking on a second year of reorganization with the following outlook for 2020, barring any material changes in the overall macro-economic environment:
NB: Any discrepancies are due to rounding
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to various expected or unexpected risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on the Company’s future performance.
Readers are also invited to visit the Group’s website where they can view and download the presentation of the 2019 annual results to analysts as well as the 2019 financial statements and Nexans Universal Registration Document, which includes a description of the Group’s risk factors - particularly those related to the investigations into anti-competitive behavior launched in 2009.
In addition to the risks inherent in executing the New Nexans Transformation Plan, the uncertainties include:
. The uncertain economic and political environments in the United States and Europe, with the risk of growth being slowed by potential major changes in US trade policy on one side of the Atlantic and the possible consequences of Brexit on the other.
. The impact of protectionist trade policies (such as those implemented by the current US government), as well as growing pressure to increase local content requirements.
Without major operational impacts, the two following uncertainties may have an impact on the financial statements:
About Nexans
Nexans is a key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and emobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.
Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.
Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit: www.nexans.com
Appendices
The audit procedures have been carried out and the Statutory Auditors' report is being issued at the date of the present press release.
Consolidated income statement
|(in millions of euros)
|2019
|2018
|NET SALES
|6,735
|6,490
|Metal price effect
|(2,129)
|(2,081)
|SALES AT CONSTANT METAL PRICES
|4,605
|4,409
|Cost of sales
|(5,949)
|(5,728)
|Cost of sales at constant metal prices
|(3,820)
|(3,646)
|GROSS PROFIT
|786
|762
|Administrative and selling expenses
|(442)
|(469)
|R&D costs
|(94)
|(105)
|OPERATING MARGIN
|249
|188
|Core exposure effect
|(11)
|(15)
|Other operating income and expenses
|2
|(9)
|Reorganization costs
|(251)
|(53)
|Share in net income of associates
|(0)
|0
|OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|(11)
|112
|Cost of debt (net)
|(38)
|(47)
|Other financial income and expenses
|(24)
|(9)
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
|(73)
|56
|Income taxes
|(44)
|(44)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|(118)
|13
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|(118)
|13
|§ attributable to owners of the parent
|(122)
|14
|§ attributable to non-controlling interests
|5
|(1)
|ATTRIBUTABLE NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (in euros)
|§ basic earnings (loss) per share
|(2.81)
|0.32
|§ diluted earnings (loss) per share
|(2.81)
|0.32
Consolidated balance sheet
|(At December 31, in millions of euros)
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Goodwill
|242
|243
|Intangible assets
|126
|131
|Property, plant and equipment(1)
|1,382
|1,135
|Investments in associates
|37
|39
|Deferred tax assets
|175
|162
|Other non-current assets
|92
|60
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|2,053
|1,770
|Inventories and work in progress
|1,113
|1,110
|Contract assets
|69
|95
|Trade receivables
|1,015
|1,021
|Current derivative assets
|40
|38
|Other current assets
|186
|184
|Cash and cash equivalents
|642
|901
|Assets and groups of assets held for sale
|0
|0
|CURRENT ASSETS
|3,065
|3,349
|TOTAL ASSETS
|5,117
|5,119
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Capital stock, additional paid-in capital, retained earnings and other reserves
|1,167
|1,339
|Other components of equity
|42
|(14)
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|1,209
|1,325
|Non-controlling interests
|42
|42
|TOTAL EQUITY
|1,251
|1,367
|Pensions and other long-term employee benefit obligations
|373
|363
|Non-current provisions
|106
|84
|Long-term debt(1)
|923
|778
|Non-current derivative liabilities
|7
|11
|Deferred tax liabilities
|118
|109
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,527
|1,345
|Current provisions
|191
|63
|Short-term debt(1)
|190
|453
|Contract liabilities
|256
|252
|Current derivative liabilities
|33
|51
|Trade payables
|1,319
|1,290
|Other current liabilities
|350
|298
|Liabilities related to groups of assets held for sale
|0
|0
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|2,339
|2,407
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|5,117
|5,119
(1) At December 31, 2019, property, plant and equipment included 113 million euros in right-of-use assets recognized on the Group’s first-time application of IFRS 16, “Leases” from January 1, 2019. The corresponding lease liabilities recognized in liabilities amounted to 116 million euros.
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|(in millions of euros)
|2019
|2018
|Net income (loss)
|(118)
|13
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets (including goodwill)
|151
|180
|Cost of debt (gross)
|43
|51
|Core exposure effect(1)
|11
|15
|Current and deferred income tax charge (benefit)
|44
|44
|Net (gains) losses on asset disposals
|(7)
|(44)
|Other restatements(2)
|135
|(68)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE GROSS COST OF DEBT AND TAX(3)
|260
|191
|Decrease (increase) in working capital(4)
|56
|117
|Income taxes paid
|(36)
|(45)
|Impairment of current assets and accrued contract costs
|19
|0
|NET CHANGE IN CURRENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|40
|72
|NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|300
|263
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|12
|51
|Capital expenditure
|(238)
|(207)
|Decrease (increase) in loans granted and short-term financial assets
|(1)
|10
|Purchase of shares in consolidated companies, net of cash acquired
|(1)
|(13)
|Proceeds from sale of shares in consolidated companies, net of cash transferred
|(1)
|-
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(228)
|(158)
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AFTER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|71
|105
|Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term and short-term borrowings(5)
|(261)
|88
|§ of which redemption of 2016-2019 OCEANE bonds
|(269)
|-
|§ of which proceeds from 2018-2023 ordinary bond issue
|-
|323
|§ of which redemption of the 2012-2018 ordinary bonds
|-
|(250)
|Cash capital increases (reductions)
|-
|(10)
|Interest paid(5)
|(52)
|(47)
|Transactions with owners not resulting in a change of control
|(5)
|-
|Dividends paid
|(15)
|(33)
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(332)
|(2)
|Net effect of currency translation differences
|0
|(10)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(260)
|93
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
|886
|794
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT YEAR-END
|626
|886
|·of which cash and cash equivalents recorded under assets
|642
|901
|·of which short-term bank loans and overdrafts recorded under liabilities
|(16)
|(15)
INFORMATION BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT
| 2019
(in millions of euros)
|Building & Territories
|High Voltage & Projects
|Telecom & Data
|Industry & Solutions
|Other Activities
|Group total
|Net sales at current metal prices
|2,799
|779
|572
|1,374
|1,212
|6,735
|Net sales at constant metal prices
|1,807
|715
|515
|1,159
|409
|4,605
|EBITDA
|155
|103
|52
|105
|(2)
|413
|Operating margin
|108
|62
|41
|67
|(29)
|249
| 2018
(in millions of euros)
|Building & Territories
|High Voltage & Projects
|Telecom & Data
|Industry & Solutions
|Other Activities
|Group total
|Net sales at current metal prices
|2,774
|745
|561
|1,390
|1,020
|6,490
|Net sales at constant metal prices
|1,742
|683
|496
|1,160
|329
|4,409
|Net sales at constant metal prices and 2019 exchange rates
|1,747
|671
|500
|1,164
|334
|4,416
|EBITDA
|120
|68
|44
|86
|7
|325
|Operating margin
|72
|34
|34
|51
|(2)
|188
INFORMATION BY MAJOR GEOGRAPHIC AREA
|2019 (in millions of euros)
|France
|Germany
|Norway
|Other
|Group total
|Net sales at current metal prices(1)
|1,040
|819
|758
|4,118
|6,735
|Net sales at constant metal prices(1)
|660
|741
|691
|2,514
|4,605
(1) Based on the location of the assets of the Group’s subsidiaries.
|2018 (in millions of euros)
|France
|Germany
|Norway
|Other
|Group total
|Net sales at current metal prices(1)
|1,038
|829
|693
|3,930
|6,490
|Net sales at constant metal prices(1)
|644
|745
|631
|2,389
|4,409
|Net sales at constant metal prices and 2019 exchange rates (1)
|644
|745
|615
|2,412
|4,416
(1) Based on the location of the assets of the Group’s subsidiaries.
1 Consolidated EBITDA is defined as operating margin before depreciation and amortization. The Group’s first-time application of IFRS 16 at December 31, 2019 had a +29 million euros positive impact on consolidated EBITDA and free cash flow, a +140 million positive impact on consolidated net debt and -0.5% on ROCE compared to 2018.
2 Return on Capital Employed: 12 months operating margin on capital employed at the end of period, excluding antitrust provision, and IFRS 16 of
-0.5% in 2019
1 Consolidated EBITDA is defined as operating margin before depreciation and amortization. The Group’s first-time application of IFRS 16 at December 31, 2019 had a +29 million euros positive impact on consolidated EBITDA and free cash flow, +140 million positive impact on consolidated net debt and -0.5% on ROCE compared to 2018.
[3] As a % of sales at constant metal prices
4 Adjusted subsea backlog including contracts secured not yet enforced
5 To neutralize the effect in non-ferrous metal prices and therefore measure the underlying sales trends, Nexans also calculate its sales in constant prices for copper and aluminum
6 The impacts made on the first-time application of IFRS 16 on the treatment of « leases » were +29 million euros at December 31, 2019. The impacts for assets not allocated to specific activities reported at « Other Activities » of segment information.
