Dividend amount: 3.18 per share

Declared currency: Norwegian Krone

Last day including right: 29 April

Ex-date: 30 April

Record date: 4 May

Payment date: as of 11 May

Date of approval: 29 April

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury, tel: +47 95 89 15 39





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

