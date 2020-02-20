Dividend amount: 3.18 per share
Declared currency: Norwegian Krone
Last day including right: 29 April
Ex-date: 30 April
Record date: 4 May
Payment date: as of 11 May
Date of approval: 29 April
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
For further information, please contact:
Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury, tel: +47 95 89 15 39
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
Lysaker, NORWAY