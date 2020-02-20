ANNOUNCEMENT

20.02.2020

Inbank AS

Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2019

In Q4 2019 Inbank earned a net profit of 3.4 million euros and the 2019 annual profit reached the 10.0 million euro threshold. Annual return on equity was 23.9%.

The Q4 net profit grew 13% compared to Q4 2018, when Inbank reported a net profit of 3.1 million euros. The annual net profit for 2019 was 10.0 million euros, which is 8% more than the previous year.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased 50% compared to Q4 2018 reaching 338 million euros. At the same time, the deposit portfolio grew 57%, reaching 378 million euros at year end.

Total sales for Q4 was 85 million euros showing an increase of 39% compared to Q4 of the previous year. In terms of growth, the largest market continues to be Poland with 18 million euros (+173%), followed by Lithuania with 29 million (+28%), Estonia with 24 million (+22%) and Latvia with 14 million euros (+17%).

Annual sales volume in 2019 was 305 million euros; that is, 46% more year-on-year. Sales figures by market were the following: Lithuania 102 million, Estonia 94 million, Poland 55 million and Latvia 53 million euros.

By the end of Q4, the number of active contracts reached 550,000 growing 23% year on year.

Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“Inbank continues to be a profitable high-growth company. Our annual net profit reached 10 million euros in 2019, increasing 8% compared to 2018. Taking into account a significantly larger proportion of non-recurring profit in 2018, we consider this a very good result.

Inbank grew well in all markets in 2019 and especially in Poland, where business volumes increased almost five times from 12 million to 55 million euros. The share of the Polish volumes in our total sales increased from 6% to 18%.

In addition, many strategic projects were realised both in product development and other areas: we launched a new payment method – Slice – in cooperation with Maksekeskus, simplified our legal structure, listed Tier 2 bonds on the stock exchange, opened a branch in Lithuania and sold our remaining shareholding in Coop Pank”.

Key Financial Indicators 31.12.2019

Total assets EUR 463 million

Loan portfolio EUR 338 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 378 million

Net profit EUR 10 million

Total equity EUR 47 million

Return on equity 23.9%





Income Statement (in thousands of euros)





Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 Interest income 10 577 7 848 37 560 23 633 Interest expense -1 909 -1 211 -6 380 -3 760 Net interest income 8 668 6 637 31 180 19 873 Fee income 278 180 965 703 Fee expense -481 -371 -1 742 -1 091 Net fee and commission income -203 -191 -777 -388 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 204 0 743 1 204 Other operating income 307 214 885 666 Total net interest, fee and other income 8 976 6 660 32 031 21 355 Personnel expenses -2 128 -1 761 -8 026 -5 795 Marketing expenses -896 -647 -2 583 -1 592 Administrative expenses -1 345 -982 -4 084 -2 814 Depreciations, amortisation -389 -161 -1 301 -445 Total operating expenses -4 758 -3 551 -15 994 -10 646 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 218 3 109 16 037 10 709 Share of profit from associates 720 0 720 1 986 Impairment losses on loans and advances -1 204 401 -6 049 -2 686 Profit before income tax 3 734 3 510 10 708 10 009 Income tax -290 -459 -698 -733 Profit for the period 3 444 3 051 10 010 9 276 incl. Shareholders of parent company 3 444 3 048 10 010 9 262 incl. Non-controlling interest 0 3 0 14 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -135 21 -53 73 Total comprehensive income for the period 3 309 3 072 9 957 9 349 incl. Shareholders of parent company 3 309 3 069 9 957 9 335 incl. Non-controlling interest 0 3 0 14





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)





31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Assets Cash in hand 0 4 Due from central banks 83 080 64 620 Due from credit institutions 20 655 13 700 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 0 4 600 Loans and advances 338 157 225 639 Investments in associates 3 276 97 Tangible assets 840 545 Right of use asset 773 0 Intangible assets 11 721 7 697 Other financial assets 1 692 64 Other assets 588 514 Deferred tax asset 1 985 564 Total Assets 462 767 318 044 Liabilities Loan from credit institution 0 10 429 Customer deposits 377 518 240 175 Other financial liabilities 13 545 8 776 Other liabilities 2 837 2 654 Debt securities issued 4 010 10 017 Subordinated debt securities 17 537 9 528 Total liabilities 415 447 281 579 Equity Share capital 903 874 Share premium 15 908 15 053 Statutory reserve capital 88 79 Other reserves 1 463 1 401 Retained earnings 28 958 19 018 Non-controlling interest 0 40 Total Equity 47 320 36 465 Total liabilities and equity 462 767 318 044





Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 2,000 active partners and 550,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Kärri Brewster-Palts

Inbank AS

Head of Group Marketing

karri.brewster-palts@inbank.ee

+372 5565 5500

Attachment