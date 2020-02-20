DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pCloudy crossed the 100K users mark on Feb 3, 2020, signifying the tenacious growth of the company. It took the company less than half the time to get the last 50K users as compared to the first 50K users. In this journey, the company has provided services to clients in 65+ countries with more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. pCloudy was also recognized as a high performer in mobile app testing and test automation by industry analysts like G2 Crowd and Gartner.



pCloudy has been focusing on adding new features to the platform that will help our users to perform manual and automated testing with ease. The team is also putting great effort to work on customer feedback and constantly improve the existing tools. pCloudy was able to achieve this milestone in less time due to the constant effort of the team to provide the best support and resolve any issue on a priority basis. The users have been really frank about the quick resolution provided by the teams so as to provide uninterrupted access to the devices. The company had recently introduced a new audio interaction feature that is not available on any other cloud-based app testing platform.

The team has done many tweaks in the product to provide a better user experience while using integrated tools and frameworks like Appium, Android Espresso, Jenkins, etc. Fixing the bugs raised by our users has always been the top priority. The roadmap for 2020 has already been affirmed and put into action. There are many features to be launched and many tweaks to be done in the product to take it to the next level.

About pCloudy

pCloudy is a leading cloud-based app testing platform with more than 100K users across the globe. It offers tools for mobile DevOps, including test automation and manual testing for web and mobile applications. Loaded with features like an AI-powered autonomous testing bot and more than 5000 device browser combinations, pCloudy helps in achieving optimum test efficiency in less time. pCloudy provides services to many fortune 500 companies and has been recognized by industry analysts like Gartner and G2 Crowd.

