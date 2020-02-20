Danderyd February 20, 2020



The closing balance of cumulative capitalized exploration assets amounted to 303,438 (59,212) KSEK, corresponding to an increase of 412%.

Total shareholders’ equity was 264,317 (65,412) KSEK, corresponding to an increase of 304%.

Total assets at the end of the period was 333,291 (74,681) KSEK, corresponding to an increase of 346%.

The cash at hand at the end of the period was 19,098 (1,385) KSEK.

Result of the period amounted to -14,552 (-459) KSEK, to significant extent due to the intensified project development and to one-offs regarding the Viscaria acquisition and the rights issue. The corresponding period included a capital gain on NIO convertible of 8.2 MSEK.

Result of the period per share was -0.03 (-0.00) SEK.

The cash flow during the period was 17,713 (-26,901) KSEK.

Financial results for the Group for October 1 - December 31, 2019:

Result of the period amounted to -3,595 (-5,048) KSEK.

Earnings after tax per share were -0.01 (-0.02) SEK.

The cash flow during the period was 3,234 (-952) KSEK.

Significant events during the period:

Norrlandsfonden invests in Copperstone.

Amortization of the remaining debt regarding Viscaria.

Viscaria Drillings - VDD0201 returns 15m @ 0.73% Cu and 6m @ 1.45% Cu outside the Mineral Resource Boundary.

First tranche with Yorkville fully settled.

Copperstone recruits the Study Manager to Viscaria.

Directed placement of 2.74 MSEK.

The Supreme Administrative Court rules in favor of Copperstone and Sandberget 500.

Directed placement of 13.5 MSEK in cash; Jörgen Olsson nominated Chairman.

Significant events after the period:

Recruitment of Exploration Manager.

Viscaria Mine Drilling and Results Update.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46(0)580-88890, +46(0)705 739 777, info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se .

This press release contains insider information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to publish according to the EU market abuse regulation (MAR). The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing February 20, 2020 at 07:10 CET. Please see attached pdf for the complete year-end report.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

