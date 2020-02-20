Vancouver Washington, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Ad Systems Inc (OTC: AATV) announced today that it is greatly expanding its Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion services in Florida. Adaptive already provides services for multiple areas in Florida comprised of over 58,000 subscribers. The Company is in process of installing a Florida campus that serves over 11,000 Florida university residents.



Addressing the elusive and sought-after viewer segment of university students, company CEO J. Michael Heil states: “Our advertising reaches one of the most difficult groups of viewers to capture: young adults who are actively engaged in expanding their world view and understanding and making choices and preferences for their personal lives. With a hotly contested election year of 2020 approaching, almost every political campaign is poised to purchase advertising in many different states and National races. We specialize in college cable advertising, and our university networks can provide an advantageous opportunity for all candidates to reach and inform the nation’s most important voter segment with their campaigns serviced by us. Simply put, we are the best single outlet for political advertising to students attending institutions of higher learning.”

Addressing the Company’s Florida expansion announced today, Mr. Heil continues: “Florida is a political battle ground state that is critical to national and local races, with both parties aggressively campaigning to secure the most votes they can in Florida. The university system we recently acquired allows us to significantly increase the number of Florida students we can reach through our cable television advertising. With these new installations we have now increased our Florida cable customers to over 69,000, and we anticipate to further increase that number in the near future.”

The Company currently serves over 40 colleges and universities with over 300,000 enrollment. Adaptive ad services are streamed via additional television screens throughout all campus buildings, in nonresidential environments in hotels and hospitals, as well as common areas and classrooms. Our service extends advertising exposure to the broadest possible audience and will generate further increasing revenue and profits for the year ahead.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that, together with its subsidiary, manufactures, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite and IPTV markets with its primary focus on the 2nd and 3 rd tier US markets. Its digital ad insertion technology and unique profit-sharing model overcomes the barriers that typically prevent the insertion of National and Local cable TV advertising on major cable TV Networks. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a unique and advantageous profit-sharing model with its Cable TV Partners. The Company’s technology and business model allows it to dynamically and economically serve currently over 75 designated marketing areas in approximately 34 states in the United States. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche major markets. For additional information, please visit:

www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

