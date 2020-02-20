Press release – Paris, 20/02/2020
2019 Full-year results
1 Restated for the capital gain related to the partial divestment of shares and remeasurement of the residual interest in Axione in 2018
2 Restated for Alstom dividends (€341m in 2019 versus €22m in 2018)
3 To be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020
The consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019 are presented in comparison with the financial statements at 31 December 2018, restated to take account of the application from 1 January 2019 of IFRS 16 on leases.
|KEY FIGURES (€ million)
|2018
restated
|2019
|Change
|Sales
|35,555
|37,929
|+7%a
|Current operating profit
|1,564
|1,676
|+€112m
|o/w impact of Axione
|106
|-
|-€106m
|Current operating margin excl. Axione
|4.1%
|4.4%
|+0.3 pts
|Current operating profit after Leases4
|1,507
|1,619
|+€112m
|Operating profit
|1,829b
|1,696c
|-€133m
|Operating profit after Leases4
|1,772b
|1,639c
|-€133m
|Net profit attributable to the Group
|1,308
|1,184
|-€124m
|Free cash flow after WCR4 (excl. Alstom dividends2)
|405
|815
|+€410m
|Net surplus cash (+)/Net debt (-)
|(3,612)
|(2,222)
|+€1,390m
(a) Up 5% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates
(b) Including non-current income and non-current charges of €265m
(c) Including non-current income and non-current charges of €20m
The Group achieved its full-year targets in 2019 with robust results in its three sectors of activity and a high level of cash generation.
The Group strengthened its financial structure.
DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors will ask at the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020 for the approval of a dividend of €2.60 per share, of which €0.90 is exceptional.
The ex-date, record date and payment date have been set at 5 May, 6 May and 7 May 2020 respectively.
OUTLOOK
In long-term growth markets, the construction businesses will strengthen their portfolio of low-carbon solutions to maintain their leadership in sustainable construction and benefit from their actions to improve profitability.
Expected improvement in the current operating margin of the construction businesses in 2020 versus 2019.
TF1 is benefiting from long-term growth to position itself as a major player in the video market:
Bouygues Telecom will continue to leverage its differentiation strategy (quality of networks and customer experience, as well as brand appeal). In 2020, it is aiming for:
Growth in sales from services at around 5%;
Free cash flow9 of over €300 million, with increasing investment (expected gross capex of €1.1 to €1.2 billion excluding frequencies) required to expand 4G mobile capacity and start rolling out 5G.
In 2020, the Bouygues group will continue to pursue its sustainable growth strategy:
|
DETAILED ANALYSIS BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY
CONSTRUCTION BUSINESSES
The backlog in the construction businesses remained stable at a very high level of €33 billion (versus €33.1 billion at end-2018). At constant exchange rates and excluding main disposals and acquisitions, it was slightly down by 1%.
In France, the backlog decreased 2%11 to €13.8 billion. This reflects:
Internationally, the backlog was €19.2 billion at end-2019, a year-on-year increase of 1%11. It includes some significant orders taken in fourth-quarter 2019: the construction by Bouygues Construction of a 3.4‑kilometer subsea road tunnel in Hong Kong, worth €756 million, the construction and maintenance by Colas of a network of Rapid Bus Transit system in French Guiana, worth €180 million, and the execution by Colas Rail of the first phase of work on railway lines for Network Rail in the United Kingdom, worth €553 million.
International business represented 62% of the combined backlog of Bouygues Construction and Colas at end-2019, versus 61% at end-2018.
Sales in the construction businesses were €29.6 billion in 2019, up 6% year-on-year and up 4% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates.
Current operating profit was €910 million in 2019, versus €941 million in 2018. Excluding Axione, it was up €75 million year-on-year and the current operating margin improved slightly to 3.1%, versus 3% in 2018.
Current operating profit improved sharply at Colas, up €60 million year-on-year, driven by the good performance of the roads activity in mainland France and the return to breakeven at Colas Rail. As a result, Colas’ current operating margin increased 0.4 points to 3.2% year-on-year.
Current operating profit at Bouygues Construction was stable in 2019 versus 2018, and up €106 million restated for Axione. This improvement was due to recovery of the current operating margin at the Energies and Services arm (2.1% in 2019 versus -0.4% in 2018) following the adjustment measures introduced in the last year.
At Bouygues Immobilier, commercial property deals signed at the end of the year significantly boosted current operating profit and current operating margin in fourth-quarter 2019 (5.2% versus 2.6% in the first nine months of 2019).
The Bouygues group has been building up an extensive portfolio of sustainable construction solutions for more than 15 years. It has focused its climate strategy on seeking innovative, low-carbon solutions for its customers as well as reducing the greenhouse gas emissions associated with its activities.
The construction businesses continued to innovate in 2019 and consolidated their leadership position in sustainable construction. In Strasbourg, for example, Bouygues Immobilier delivered France’s tallest apartment building made entirely out of timber. The company was awarded the BBCA low-carbon label for the Enjoy project, France’s largest timber-frame positive-energy office building. The first smart city project in France was inaugurated in Dijon, operated by a consortium led by Bouygues Energies & Services. In Lyon, Bouygues Construction started work on Office Switch Home, a circular-economy project for a reversible building with offices that can easily be converted into homes. Colas started to market Wattway Pack, a turnkey solution for an autonomous power outlet installed on the road. Using solar power, it provides an energy supply for a range of road-related services such as power charging stations and connected services.
TF1
The TF1 group’s audience share among key targets stabilized at a high level in 2019, with 32.6% of women under 50 who are purchasing decision-makers and 29.4% of individuals aged 25 to 49.
2019 sales reached €2,337 million, up 2% versus 2018, supported by external growth. Advertising sales were almost stable at €1,658 million, while sales from other activities rose €53 million to €679 million versus 2018.
Current operating profit in 2019 was €255 million, a year-on-year increase of €56 million. The current operating margin rose 2.2 points to 10.9%, allowing TF1 to achieve its 2019 target of double-digit current operating margin. The increase in current operating profit reflected not only sales growth but also TF1’s ability to keep the cost of programs under tight control (€985 million at end-2019, versus €1,014 million in 2018).
BOUYGUES TELECOM
Bouygues Telecom maintained strong commercial momentum.
The company had 11.5 million mobile plan customers excluding MtoM at end-December 2019, an increase of 653,000 new customers during the year, of which 152,000 were in the fourth-quarter 2019.
Bouygues Telecom had 1 million FTTH customers, with 427,000 new adds over the year, of which 142,000 were in the fourth-quarter 2019 alone. The FTTH penetration rate rose to 25% at end-2019, versus 16% a year earlier. The company had a total of 3.9 million fixed customers at 31 December 2019.
Bouygues Telecom reported sales of €6,058 million in 2019, up 13% year-on-year and up 12% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates. It includes an 8% increase in sales from services to €4,597 million versus 2018. This increase reflected growth in both the mobile and the fixed customer base, as well as higher ABPU. For the first time since 2011, mobile ABPU increased in fourth-quarter 2019 year-on-year (up €0.5 to €19.7 per customer per month). Fixed ABPU rose €1.1 year-on-year to €27.0 per customer per month.
EBITDA after Leases showed a sharp €147-million increase year-on-year to €1,411 million in 2019. The EBITDA margin after Leases was 30.7%, up 1 point versus 2018.
Current operating profit was €540 million in 2019, up €86 million year-on-year.
Operating profit decreased €166 million year-on-year to €610 million due to lower capital gains on the disposal of sites (€63 million in 2019 versus €250 million in 2018) and non-current income of €110 million booked in third-quarter 2018 related to the cancellation of fees paid for the use of 1800 MHz frequencies prior to 2018.
Gross capex was €940 million in 2019, down €302 million year-on-year.
Free cash flow reached €301 million in 2019, a year-on-year increase of €109 million. Bouygues Telecom therefore achieved its free cash flow target announced in 2017.
For over 20 years, the teams at Bouygues Telecom have made every effort to ensure that technology brings friends and family closer together, strengthens ties and creates new ones. By leveraging its differentiation strategy, Bouygues Telecom offers customers high-quality mobile and fixed networks, as well as a simple, seamless experience.
Mobile network sharing in less dense area ensures that Bouygues Telecom’s services are accessible in the least densely populated parts of the country. For the second year in a row, Bouygues Telecom was recognized by the French telecom regulator Arcep12 as the number one mobile operator in rural areas in France and the second one on average nationwide.
Bouygues Telecom is keeping pace with new usage developments and covers 99% of the population with 4G from 21,000 mobile sites at the end of 2019. It expects to have over 28,000 sites by the end of 2023.
In the fixed segment, Bouygues Telecom had nearly 12 million FTTH premises marketed at the end of 2019 and has raised its target for the end of 2022 from 20 million to 22 million.
Bouygues Telecom also intends to accelerate its development in the BtoB segment, offering a comprehensive range of fixed and mobile solutions to meet the needs of business customers. Building strategic partnerships to develop innovative services and taking advantage of its share of the mobile market, it seeks to increase its market share among major accounts and mid-size businesses. Bouygues Telecom also aims to increase its market share among SMEs and micro businesses by capitalizing on FTTO13 infrastructure in very dense area and the recent acquisitions of Keyyo and Nerim.
12 Arcep surveys of October 2018 and October 2019
13 Fiber-To-The-Office
Continuing its strategy of optimizing infrastructure management, Bouygues Telecom has launched two projects.
14 Fiber-To-The-Antenna
ALSTOM
As announced, Alstom’s contribution to the Group’s net profit was €238 million for the year, versus a contribution of €230 million in 2018. The contribution included a net capital gain of €172 million on the sale of 13% of Alstom’s share capital in September 2019.
Furthermore, on 17 February 2020, Alstom announced the signature of a memorandum of understanding with Bombardier Inc. and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to acquire Bombardier Transportation. Bouygues has expressed its support for the deal and has committed to:
UPDATE ON THE CYBER-ATTACK AT BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION
On 30 January 2020, Bouygues Construction was the target of a ransomware attack caused by malware.
Bouygues Construction initially shut down its IT system as a precaution to prevent the virus from spreading, and specific measures were taken to ensure business continuity in France and abroad.
A number of hardware and software systems were put back into service very quickly. As these were being restored, the security of the entire IT system was strengthened with help from experts both within and outside the Group.
There was a very low impact on the operational and commercial activity of worksites.
The relevant insurance policies have been activated and a complaint has been filed with the competent authorities.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
At the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020, the Board of Directors will seek:
Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting, the ratio of independent directors15 will continue to be 50% and of women directors16 58%.
15 Excluding directors representing employees and employee shareholders
16 Excluding director representing employees
|FINANCIAL CALENDAR
The financial statements have been audited and the statutory auditors have issued a report certifying them without reserve.
About Bouygues
Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are ouygues around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.
|
|
|
2019 BUSINESS ACTIVITY
|BACKLOG
AT THE CONSTRUCTION BUSINESSES
(€ million)
|End-December
|2018
|2019
|Change
|Bouygues Construction
|22,183
|21,600
|-3%
|Bouygues Immobilier
|2,478
|2,213
|-11%
|Colas
|8,485
|9,209
|+9%
|Total
|33,146
|33,022
|0%
|BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION
ORDER INTAKE
(€ million)
|2018
|2019
|Change
|France
|5,834
|5,070
|-13%
|International
|8,706
|7,238
|-17%
|Total
|14,540
|12,308
|-15%
|BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER
RESERVATIONS
(€ million)
|2018
|2019
|Change
|Residential property
|2,337
|2,074
|-11%
|Commercial property
|277
|625
|+126%
|Total
|2,614
|2,699
|+3%
|COLAS
BACKLOG
(€ million)
|End-December
|2018
|2019
|Change
|Mainland France
|3,414
|3,071
|-10%
|International and French overseas territories
|5,071
|6,138
|+21%
|Total
|8,485
|9,209
|+9%
|TF1
AUDIENCE SHAREa
|2018
|2019
|Change
|Total
|32.6%
|32.6%
|0 pt
(a) Source: Médiamétrie – women under 50 who are purchasing decision-makers
BOUYGUES TELECOM
CUSTOMER BASE (‘000)
|End-December
|2018
|2019
|Change
|Mobile customer base excl. MtoM
|11,414
|11,958
|+544
|Mobile plan base excl. MtoM
|10,890
|11,543
|+653
|Total mobile customers
|16,351
|17,800
|+1,449
|Total fixed customers
|3,676
|3,916
|+240
2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Because of the reclassification of lease payments as amortization expense and interest expense, and the new presentation of lease expenses in the financial statements, the Group has adopted new financial indicators to continue to reflect the operating nature of lease expenses (see glossary on page 14): “EBITDA after Leases”, “Current operating profit after Leases” and “Operating profit after Leases”. “Free cash flow”, “Free cash flow after WCR” and “Net financial debt” have also been redefined.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Sales
|35,555
|37,929
|+7%a
|Current operating profit
|1,564
|1,676
|+€112m
|Current operating profit after Leasesb
|1,507
|1,619
|+€112m
|Other operating income and expenses
|265c
|20d
|-€245m
|Operating profit
|1,829
|1,696
|-€133m
|Operating profit after Leasesb
|1,772
|1,639
|-€133m
|Cost of net debt
|(216)
|(207)
|+€9m
|Interest expense on lease obligations
|(57)
|(57)
|€0m
|Other financial income and expenses
|18
|(10)
|-€28m
|Income tax
|(426)
|(452)
|-€26m
|Share of net profit of joint ventures and associates
|302
|350
|+€48m
|o/w Alstom
|230
|238
|+€8m
|Net profit from continuing operations
|1,450
|1,320
|-€130m
|Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|(142)
|(136)
|+€6m
|Net profit attributable to the Group
|1,308
|1,184
|-€124m
(a) Up 5% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates
(b) See glossary on page 14
(c) Including non-current charges of €31m at Colas related mainly to works for the dismantling of the Dunkirk site and the one-year-end employee bonus and non-current charges of €22m at TF1 corresponding to amortization of audiovisual rights remeasured as part of the acquisition of Newen Studios and non-current income of €322m at Bouygues Telecom (essentially non-current income of €250m related to the capital gain on disposal of sites and non-current income of €110m related to the cancellation of fees paid for the use of 1800 MHz frequencies prior to 2018 and non-current charges of €47m related to network sharing)
(d) Including non-current income of €70m at Bouygues Telecom essentially related to the capital gain on the disposal of sites, non-current charges of €28m at Colas related to the continued dismantling of the Dunkirk site and to adaptation costs at structures, and non-current charges of €23m at Bouygues Construction related to restructuring costs
|CALCULATION OF EBITDA AFTER LEASESa (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Current operating profit after Leasesa
|1,507
|1,619
|+€112m
|Net depreciation and amortization expense on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|1,703
|1,777
|+€74m
|Charges to provisions and impairment losses,
net of reversals due to utilization
|417
|516
|+€99m
|Reversals of unutilized provisions and impairment losses and other
|(487)
|(364)
|+€123m
|EBITDA after Leasesa
|3,140
|3,548
|+€408m
(a) See glossary on page 14
|SALES BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Forex effect
|Scope effect
|lfl &
|constant fx
|Construction businessesa
|27,966
|29,575
|5.8%
|-1.1%
|-1.1%
|3.5%
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|12,358
|13,355
|8.1%
|-1.4%
|-4.6%
|2.0%
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|2,628
|2,706
|3.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.0%
|o/w Colas
|13,190
|13,688
|3.8%
|-1.1%
|2.0%
|4.7%
|TF1
|2,288
|2,337
|2.1%
|-0.1%
|-2.4%
|-0.3%
|Bouygues Telecom
|5,344
|6,058
|13.4%
|0.0%
|-1.0%
|12.3%
|Bouygues SA and other
|168
|202
|nm
|-
|-
|nm
|Intra-Group eliminationsb
|(421)
|(417)
|nm
|-
|-
|nm
|Group sales
|35,555
|37,929
|6.7%
|-0.9%
|-1.1%
|4.6%
|o/w France
|21,788
|22,446
|3.0%
|0.0%
|3.0%
|6.1%
|o/w international
|13,767
|15,483
|12.5%
|-2.3%
|-7.7%
|2.4%
(a) Total of the sales contributions (after eliminations within the construction businesses)
(b) Including intra-Group eliminations of the construction businesses
|CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP EBITDA AFTER LEASES
BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Construction businesses
|1,427
|1,640
|+€213m
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|490
|591
|+€101m
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|161
|117
|-€44m
|o/w Colas
|776
|932
|+€156m
|TF1
|469
|514
|+€45m
|Bouygues Telecom
|1,264
|1,411
|+€147m
|Bouygues SA and other
|(20)
|(17)
|+€3m
|Group EBITDA after Leases
|3,140
|3,548
|+€408m
|CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Construction businesses
|941
|910
|-€31m
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|378
|378
|€0m
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|190
|99
|-€91m
|o/w Colas
|373
|433
|+€60m
|TF1
|199
|255
|+€56m
|Bouygues Telecom
|454
|540
|+€86m
|Bouygues SA and other
|(30)
|(29)
|+€1m
|Group current operating profit
|1,564
|1,676
|+€112m
|CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT AFTER LEASESA BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Construction businesses
|915
|882
|-€33m
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|367
|367
|€0m
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|188
|97
|-€91m
|o/w Colas
|360
|418
|+€58m
|TF1
|195
|251
|+€56m
|Bouygues Telecom
|427
|515
|+€88m
|Bouygues SA and other
|(30)
|(29)
|+€1m
|Group current operating profit after Leasesa
|1,507
|1,619
|+€112m
|(a) See glossary on page 14
|CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP OPERATING PROFIT BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Construction businesses
|906
|859
|-€47m
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|374
|355
|-€19m
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|190
|99
|-€91m
|o/w Colas
|342
|405
|+€63m
|TF1
|177
|255
|+€78m
|Bouygues Telecom
|776
|610
|-€166m
|Bouygues SA and other
|(30)
|(28)
|+€2m
|Group operating profit
|1,829a
|1,696b
|-€133m
(a) Including non-current charges of €31m at Colas related mainly to works for the dismantling of the Dunkirk site and the one-year-end employee bonus and non-current charges of €22m at TF1 corresponding to amortization of audiovisual rights remeasured as part of the acquisition of Newen Studios and non-current income of €322m at Bouygues Telecom (essentially non-current income of €250m related to the capital gain on the disposal of sites and non-current income of €110m related to the cancellation of fees paid for the use of 1800 MHz frequencies prior to 2018 and non-current charges of €47m related to network sharing)
(b) Including non-current income of €70m at Bouygues Telecom essentially related to the capital gain on the disposal of sites, non-current charges of €28m at Colas related to the continued dismantling of the Dunkirk site and to adaptation costs at structures, and non-current charges of €23m at Bouygues Construction related to restructuring costs
|CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP OPERATING PROFIT AFTER LEASESa BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Construction businesses
|880
|831
|-€49m
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|363
|344
|-€19m
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|188
|97
|-€91m
|o/w Colas
|329
|390
|+€61m
|TF1
|173
|251
|+78 M€
|Bouygues Telecom
|749
|585
|-164 M€
|Bouygues SA and other
|(30)
|(28)
|+€2m
|Group operating profit after Leasesa
|1,772b
|1,639c
|-€133m
(a) See glossary on page 14
(b) Including non-current charges of €31m at Colas related mainly to works for the dismantling of the Dunkirk site and the one-year-end employee bonus and non-current charges of €22m at TF1 corresponding to amortization of audiovisual rights remeasured as part of the acquisition of Newen Studios and non-current income of €322m at Bouygues Telecom (essentially non-current income of €250m related to the capital gain on the disposal of sites and non-current income of €110m related to the cancellation of fees paid for the use of 1800 MHz frequencies prior to 2018 and non-current charges of €47m related to network sharing)
(c) Including non-current income of €70m at Bouygues Telecom essentially related to the capital gain on the disposal of sites, non-current charges of €28m at Colas related to the continued dismantling of the Dunkirk site and to adaptation costs at structures, and non-current charges of €23m at Bouygues Construction related to restructuring costs
|CONTRIBUTION TO NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Construction businesses
|653
|623
|-€30m
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|296
|325
|+€29m
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|137
|46
|-€91m
|o/w Colas
|220
|252
|+€32m
|TF1
|55
|67
|+€12m
|Bouygues Telecom
|444
|343
|-€101m
|Alstom
|230
|238
|+€8m
|Bouygues SA and other
|(74)
|(87)
|-€13m
|Net profit attributable to the Group
|1,308
|1,184
|-€124m
|NET SURPLUS CASH (+)/NET DEBT (-)
BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(€ million)
|End-Dec 2018 restated
|End-Dec 2019
|Change
|Bouygues Construction
|3,119
|3,113
|-€6m
|Bouygues Immobilier
|(238)
|(279)
|-€41m
|Colas
|(475)
|(367)
|+€108m
|TF1
|(28)
|(127)
|-€99m
|Bouygues Telecom
|(1,275)
|(1,454)
|-€179m
|Bouygues SA and other
|(4,715)
|(3,108)
|+€1,607m
|Net surplus cash (+)/Net debt (-)
|(3,612)
|(2,222)
|+€1,390m
|Current and non-current lease obligations
|(1,644)
|(1,686)
|-€42m
|
|CONTRIBUTION TO NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Construction businesses
|497
|521
|+€24m
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|201
|189
|-€12m
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|8
|11
|+€3m
|o/w Colas
|288
|321
|+€33m
|TF1
|204
|242
|+€38m
|Bouygues Telecom
|865
|836
|-€29m
|Bouygues SA and other
|7
|3
|-€4m
|Group Net capex
|1,573
|1,602
|+€29m
|CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP FREE CASH FLOWa BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Construction businesses
|544
|675
|+€131m
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|102
|204
|+€102m
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|101
|100
|-€1m
|o/w Colas
|341
|371
|+€30m
|TF1
|140
|156
|+€16m
|Bouygues Telecom
|192
|301
|+€109m
|Bouygues SA and other
|(50)
|247
|+€297m
|Group free cash flowa
|826
|1,379
|+€553m
|Excluding Alstom dividends: €22m in 2018 and €341m in 2019
|804
|1,038
|+€234m
(a) See glossary on page 14
|CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP FREE CASH FLOW AFTER WCRa BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)
|2018 restated
|2019
|Change
|Construction businesses
|440
|704
|+€264m
|o/w Bouygues Construction
|388
|58
|-€330m
|o/w Bouygues Immobilier
|6
|305
|+€299m
|o/w Colas
|46
|341
|+€295m
|TF1
|157
|124
|-€33m
|Bouygues Telecom
|(90)
|135
|+€225m
|Bouygues SA and other
|(80)
|193
|+€273m
|Group free cash flow after WCRa
|427
|1,156
|+€729m
|Excluding Alstom dividends: €€22m in 2018 and 341m in 2019
|405
|815
|+€410m
(a) See glossary on page 14
GLOSSARY
4G consumption: data consumed on 4G cellular networks, excluding Wi-Fi.
4G users: customers who have used the 4G network during the last three months (Arcep definition).
ABPU (Average Billing Per User):
- In the mobile segment, it is equal to the total of mobile sales billed to customers (BtoC and BtoB) divided by the
average number of customers over the period. It excludes MtoM SIM cards and free SIM cards.
- In the fixed segment, it is equal to the total of fixed sales billed to customers (excluding BtoB) divided by the
average number of customers over the period.
BtoB (business to business): when one business makes a commercial transaction with another.
Backlog (Bouygues Construction, Colas): the amount of work still to be done on projects for which a firm order has been taken, i.e. the contract has been signed and has taken effect (after notice to proceed has been issued and suspensory clauses have been lifted).
Backlog (Bouygues Immobilier): sales outstanding from notarized sales plus total sales from signed reservations that have still to be notarized.
Under IFRS 11, Bouygues Immobilier’s backlog does not include sales from reservations taken via companies accounted for by the equity method (co-promotion companies where there is joint control).
Construction businesses: Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier and Colas.
Current operating profit after Leases: current operating profit after taking account of the interest expense on lease obligations.
EBITDA after Leases: current operating profit after Leases (i.e. current operating profit after taking account of the interest expense on lease obligations), before (i) net depreciation and amortization expense on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, (ii) net charges to provisions and impairment losses, and (iii) effects of acquisitions of control or losses of control. Those effects relate to the impact of remeasuring previously-held interests or retained interests.
EBITDA margin after Leases (Bouygues Telecom): EBITDA after Leases as a proportion of sales from services.
Free cash flow: net cash flow (determined after (i) cost of net debt, (ii) interest expense on lease obligations and (iii) income taxes paid), minus net capital expenditure and repayments of lease obligations. It is calculated before changes in working capital requirements (WCR) related to operating activities and excluding 5G frequencies.
Free cash flow after WCR: net cash flow (determined after (i) cost of net debt, (ii) interest expense on lease obligations and (iii) income taxes paid), minus net capital expenditure and repayments of lease obligations, and after changes in working capital requirements (WCR) related to operating activities.
It is calculated after changes in working capital requirements (WCR) related to operating activities and excluding 5G frequencies.
A calculation of free cash flow after WCR by business segment is presented in Note 17 “Segment information” to the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019, available at bouygues.com.
Fixed churn: the total number of cancellations in a given month, divided by the total number of subscribers at the end of the previous month
FTTH (Fiber to the Home): optical fiber from the central office (where the operator’s transmission equipment is installed) all the way to homes or business premises (Arcep definition).
FTTH penetration rate: the FTTH share of the total fixed subscriber base (the number of FTTH customers divided by the total number of fixed customers)
FTTH premises secured: the horizontal deployed, being deployed or ordered up to the concentration point.
FTTH premises marketed: the connectable sockets, i.e. the horizontal and vertical deployed and connected via the concentration point.
Growth in sales like-for-like and at constant exchange rates:
- at constant exchange rates: change after translating foreign-currency sales for the current period at the
exchange rates for the comparative period;
- on a like-for-like basis: change in sales for the periods compared, adjusted as follows:
Mobile churn: the total number of cancellations in a given month, divided by the total number of subscribers at the end of the previous month
MtoM: machine to machine communication. This refers to direct communication between machines or smart devices or between smart devices and people via an information system using mobile communications networks, generally without human intervention.
Net surplus cash/(net debt): the aggregate of cash and cash equivalents, overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings, non-current and current debt, and financial instruments. Net surplus cash/(net debt) does not include non-current and current lease obligations. A positive figure represents net surplus cash and a negative figure represents net debt. The main components of change in net debt are presented in Note 9 to the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019, available at bouygues.com.
Operating profit after Leases: operating profit after taking account of the interest expense on lease obligations.
Order intake (Bouygues Construction, Colas): a project is included under order intake when the contract has been signed and has taken effect (the notice to proceed has been issued and all suspensory clauses have been lifted) and the financing has been arranged. The amount recorded corresponds to the sales the project will generate.
PIN: Public-Initiative Network.
Reservations by value (Bouygues Immobilier): the € amount of the value of properties reserved over a given
period.
- Residential properties: the sum of the value of unit and block reservation contracts signed by customers and
approved by Bouygues Immobilier, minus registered cancellations.
- Commercial properties: these are registered as reservations on notarized sale.
For co-promotion companies:
Sales from services (Bouygues Telecom) comprise:
- Sales billed to customers, which include:
- In Mobile:
- In Fixed:
- Sales from incoming Voice and Texts.
- Spreading of handset subsidies over the projected life of the customer account, required to comply with
IFRS 15.
- Capitalization of connection fee sales, which is then spread over the projected life of the customer account.
Other sales (Bouygues Telecom): difference between Bouygues Telecom’s total sales and sales from services.
It comprises:
- Sales from handsets, accessories and other
- Roaming sales
- Non-telecom services (construction of sites or installation of FTTH lines)
- Co-financing of advertising
Very-high-speed: subscriptions with peak downstream speeds higher or equal to 30 Mbit/s. Includes FTTH, FTTLA, 4G box and VDSL2 subscriptions (Arcep definition).
