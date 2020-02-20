SalMar presents results for the fourth quarter 2019 on Wednesday 26 February 2020 at 8:00 am CET. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo.

CEO Gustav Witzøe and CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld will be representing the company.

The results will be available from 6:30 am CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no. The presentation will also be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 am CET and English webcast from 10:00 am CET (recording) on www.salmar.no.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.