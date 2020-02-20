PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE February 20, 2020 at 9:00 am

UUTECHNIC GROUP CHANGES ITS NAME TO UTG MIXING GROUP

The Board of Directors of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj has approved the change of the Group name from Uutechnic Group to UTG Mixing Group.

Also, the Group renews its brand and visual identity and shortens its name into three letters: UTG. Where appropriate, industry reference can be used, which will be UTG Mixing Group. Describing our focus on new technology and our core business, UTG is used in our marketing and communication channels.

There will be no change in the official names of the companies. The name of the parent company will remain Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj and subsidiaries Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.

Our new brand and visual identity will be fully released during the first half of the year. However, in the 2019 Financial Statements Release and Annual Report we will be already using new logos and the new UTG colour scheme. In all future communications, we will use the name UTG or UTG Mixing Group instead of Uutechnic Group.

In Uusikaupunki February 20, 2020

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

Board of Directors

Further information: Jouko Peräaho, CEO, +358 50 074 0808

www.utgmix.com

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. “Partnership built to last - and perform” is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.

Our main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals.

The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.