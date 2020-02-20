Zurich – 20 February 2020 – Amun AG is delighted to welcome Sina Meier as the new Head of Business Development for Switzerland to its team. Sina joins Amun from her previous role at Credit Agricole next bank (Suisse) SA, where she was heading the business development for the Swiss-German and French-speaking part of Switzerland.

During her extensive career, which spans over 25 years in the Swiss banking sector, Sina has held many positions within major financial institutions like Credit Agricole Indosuez, Clariden Leu and UBS. Sina was instrumental in the development of international High-Net-Worth Individuals as well as institutional investors in the Swiss market. Her expertise in the Swiss private banking and Swiss retail banking industry will allow Amun to further expand its mission to bridge the gap between the traditional financial world and the crypto industry in Switzerland.

Sina’s hire comes at a crucial point when Amun is expanding its scope to offer not only institutional-grade investment products in Switzerland and Europe but also to High-Net-Worth Individuals who have an appetite in crypto vehicles. Last month, Amun complemented its existing suite of crypto ETPs with the launch of the 21Shares Inverse Bitcoin ETP (SBTC) to equip both retail and institutional investors with secure and simple investment instruments to capitalize on the inherent volatility of the crypto market in a regulated environment.

“As a Swiss issuer of passive investment trackers for digital assets, Switzerland is and has always been the focal point of our attention. We have seen a rise in institutional demand for crypto products in Europe and Switzerland and Sina’s wealth of experience in the Swiss institutional market will be invaluable in our mission to bring professionally structured investment products with digital assets as underlyings to the Swiss investors. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.” Hany Rashwan, CEO of Amun AG says “Her experience and knowledge will play an important role in successfully driving our next phase of development and will be instrumental in further reinforcing our efforts to build a solid client base in Switzerland.”

Amun has been at the forefront of innovation in the crypto finance space since the launch of the first fully-collateralized, listed crypto basket ETP (HODL) in November 2018. Since then, Amun listed a total of 11 crypto investment trackers on the SIX Swiss Exchange with additional share classes in CHF and EUR on BX Swiss and Boerse Stuttgart. The Amun crypto ETPs – newly branded under the 21Shares banner – not only provide retail and institutional investors with access to the overall crypto market, but also allows them to earn income through staking products such as the Tezos ETP and profit from adverse price movements in Bitcoin through the SBTC ETP. For 2020, Amun AG plans to continue to innovate and bring innovative investment products to the Swiss and European market.

About Amun

Amun makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence, security and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs launched by Amun now composed of 11 Crypto ETPs: the Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), Amun Bitcoin ETP (ABTC:SW), Amun Ethereum ETP (AETH:SW), Amun XRP ETP (AXRP:SW), AMUN Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), Amun Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), Amun Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW) and Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, and EUR. Founded in 2018, Amun is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. Amun has 11 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $70 million in AuM.

