Oslo, Norway, February 20, 2020 – Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm”) will deliver an Investor Presentation in Oslo on February 28, 2020 at 11:00am Central European Time.

The presentation and Q&A will be held in English and take place at Thon Hotel Opera, Dronning Eufemias gate 4, Oslo. Light food and refreshments will be served.

Management will present Thinfilm’s new strategy, market opportunity, technology and product differentiation, and business plans. The presentation slides will be available for download on Wednesday, February 26, at https://thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/. An audio recording will be posted following the Friday meeting.

As discussed in the Q4 report, which is available for download at https://thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/reports/ , the Company plans to begin a process of raising capital during the first quarter of 2020.

Thinfilm is Energizing InnovationTM with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm’s innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company’s state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

