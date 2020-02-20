The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
20 February 2020
2019 Highlights
Vestjysk Bank realised a profit after tax of DKK 478 million in 2019. The profit was favourably affected by the sale of the Bank’s shares in Sparinvest Holdings SE, as detailed in a company announcement dated 30 August 2019, and recognition of additional deferred tax asset at 31 December 2019. A negative value adjustment of owner-occupied properties due to a fall in rental value and increased costs for investment in IT related to stricter statutory requirements in the banking sector detracted from the performance. Impairment allowances were generally at a lower level than in 2018, and the Bank’s overall profit after tax for 2019 was very satisfactory.
Outlook for 2020
Vestjysk Bank expects a profit after tax of around DKK 250-300 million. Currently, however, there is some uncertainty as to the global economic outlook and, in particular, the settlement price trend for agricultural products. A significant decline in these could impact the Bank’s impairment losses.
Like other banks, Vestjysk Bank is introducing negative deposit rates for retail customers for pension savings in excess of DKK 10,000 effective from 15 February 2020 and for deposits in excess of DKK 500,000 effective from 15 March 2020. The effects of this have been factored into the outlook for 2020, and the bank is closely monitoring sector developments in this respect.
Enquiries
Please address any enquiries regarding the present announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Kim Duus Jan Ulsø Madsen
Chairman CEO
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
7620 Lemvig
Tel. (+45) 96 63 20 00
CVR no. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk
Attachment
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Lemvig, DENMARK
Vestjysk Bank A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: