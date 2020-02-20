STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the appointment of Fredrik Ekström to President of the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.



Ekström will oversee Nasdaq Stockholm’s overall business operations as well as continue to lead Nasdaq’s European Fixed Income and Commodities businesses. Ekström will report to Bjørn Sibbern, President of Nasdaq’s European Markets.

Ekström joined the OM Group in 1999 and has held various roles in clearing and fixed income. In 2010 he joined Nasdaq as Chief Risk Officer for Nasdaq Clearing. Over the past decade, he has held a variety of senior leadership roles, including President of Nasdaq Clearing and Head of Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income. He currently serves as Head of European FICC Markets.

“Nasdaq enjoys a proud legacy as both a market operator and technology company in Europe. As such, we are deeply committed to providing leading trading, technology, data and analytics solutions to help clients and investors succeed in the capital markets. I am confident Fredrik will make considerable contributions toward these efforts leveraging his vast markets expertise and strong leadership capabilities,” said Bjorn Sibbern, President of Nasdaq’s European Markets.

Lauri Rosendahl, who currently serves as President, Nasdaq Stockholm and Head of European Equities and Post Trade, has announced his intention to retire from Nasdaq at the end of the quarter. On April 1, 2020, Rosendahl will become Executive Advisor, continuing to report to Bjørn Sibbern. He will continue as Chairman of the Board for Nasdaq´s exchanges in Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Iceland.

Rosendahl joined Nasdaq in 2009 as President of Nasdaq Helsinki and went on to assume several key leadership roles in the company, including Head of European Equities & Derivatives and President of Nasdaq Nordic. Rosendahl oversaw Nasdaq’s implementation of MiFID II in Europe, implemented in January of 2018, and he has been a prominent voice in the emerging space of corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

“I extend deep gratitude to Lauri for his many contributions to Nasdaq. His passion and unwavering commitment to advancing our business and the Nasdaq sustainability initiatives—first in the Nordics and then more broadly at Nasdaq and in the financial industry, by working hands-on with our clients around the world—has played an important role in helping to establish strategic vision in this emerging space,” said Sibbern.

The appointment of Fredrik Ekström is subject to regulatory approval and will be effective on April 1, 2020.

