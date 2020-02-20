Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 20 February 2020 at 9.00 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar to deliver a solar heating system in Eastern France

Savosolar has signed a contract worth over EUR 1.3 million with the subsidiary of the French company La Francaise de l’Energie (LFDE) to deliver a solar heating system in Creutzwald France. The system delivery and construction will start during the spring 2020, and the hand-over is planned for summer 2020.

LFDE subsidiary will own and operate the solar heating system and sell heat to ENES Creutzwald, the energy service company of Creutzwald’s municipality, owner of the district heating network. The size of the solar heating system is over 5,900 m2, will generate over 2 600 MWh of clean energy annually, and will be the fourth project of Savosolar for the French market. Savosolar will deliver the largest part of the whole solar thermal plant including the solar collector field, piping, heat exchange station and automation.

La Française de l’Énergie (LFDE) is listed on Euronext and leader in low carbon footprint energy production. LFDE produces gas, green electricity and heat in Northern France, Eastern France and in Benelux. Since 2019, LFDE develops photovoltaic and solar thermal projects on the areas where they operate, to reduce the carbon footprint of the final consumers. Through this first solar thermal project, LFDE reaffirms its commitment to the environment by developing renewable energy projects, prioritizing environmental benefits and reducing energy costs.

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .