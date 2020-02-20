Goodvalley will release its Annual Report 2019 on 27 February 2020.



On 27 February 2020 at 14.00 (CET), Goodvalley will host a conference call at which CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen and Vice CEO Kristian Brokop Jakobsen will provide comments on financial and operational performance in the Financial Year 2019, the outlook and answer questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in English and can be followed live here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9p7fm3uw

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and state conference code 8684139

Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42 Norway: +47 239 602 64 Poland: +48 222 120 152 Sweden: +46 (0 )850 692 180 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 844 571 88 92 United States: +1 631 510 74 95





Further Information

Group Communications, Anne Axelgaard

+ 45 76 52 20 00

info@goodvalley.com





