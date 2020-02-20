Change in Director's Details

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Stagecoach Group plc announces that it has been notified that James Bilefield has been appointed a non-executive director of Moneysupermarket.com Group plc with effect from 1 May 2020. Moneysupermarket.com Group plc's shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

James Bilefield continues as a non-executive director of Stagecoach Group plc.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary 01738 442111

Steven Stewart, Director of Corporate Communications 07764 774680

20 February 2020