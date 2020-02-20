Change in Director's Details
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Stagecoach Group plc announces that it has been notified that James Bilefield has been appointed a non-executive director of Moneysupermarket.com Group plc with effect from 1 May 2020. Moneysupermarket.com Group plc's shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
James Bilefield continues as a non-executive director of Stagecoach Group plc.
For further information, please contact:
Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com
Mike Vaux, Company Secretary 01738 442111
Steven Stewart, Director of Corporate Communications 07764 774680
20 February 2020
Stagecoach Group PLC
Perth, UNITED KINGDOM
Logo with word.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: