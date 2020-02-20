Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms (Ophthalmic Drops, Emulsions, Gels, Injections, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, and Tablets / Capsules), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Current estimates indicate that the total economic burden related to vision loss is expected to reach approximately USD 384 billion by 2030, in the US alone

Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 features an extensive study of the contract services market for ophthalmic products and solutions. It is worth mentioning that the study primarily focuses on small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDFs), including ophthalmic drops, emulsions, gels, injections, lotions, ointments, suspensions, and tablets / capsules. It features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of CMOs and CDMOs.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on various parameters, such as growth of the overall ophthalmic drugs market, cost of goods sold, and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030.



In order to provide a detailed future outlook, projections have been segmented on the basis of:



[A] type of product (APIs and FDFs),

[B] type of FDF manufactured (solids, semi-solids, and liquids / suspensions),

[C] type of primary packaging (ampoules / vials, glass / plastic bottles, ointment tubes, blister packing, and other forms),

[D] scale of manufacturing (preclinical, clinical, and commercial),

[E] company size (small sized, mid-sized, and large-sized companies),

[F] key disease indications (age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, uveitis, dry eye, and other disease segments), and

[G] key geographical regions, covering North America (the US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe), and Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific).



The rise in incidence and prevalence of chronic eye disorders has prompted the medical research community to actively develop a variety of ophthalmic drugs / therapies. The current ophthalmic diseases treatment landscape is characterized by a number of blockbuster therapies, namely ALPHAGAN, COSOPT, LUMIGAN, PAZEO, RESTASIS, TRAVATAN Z, and XALATAN, and a robust pipeline of over 400 candidate drugs in various stages of clinical development, designed for the treatment of approximately 1,000 chronic eye disorders.



Owing to various reasons, such as growing manufacturing demand, need for specialized facilities, equipment and operational expertise, and high costs of development associated with certain drugs / therapies, a number of innovator companies have demonstrated a preference to outsource certain aspects of ophthalmic drug development and production operations to contract service providers.

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are known to offer significant benefits, which include reduction in capital investment, access to larger production capacities, reductions in time-to-market and also guarantee a significant degree of commercial risk mitigation. Since 2000, more than 75 new ophthalmology focused CMOs have been established.

Amidst the tough competition, the availability of cutting-edge tools and technologies has emerged as a differentiating factor and is likely to grant a competitive advantage to certain CMOs over other players in the industry. This has caused many service providers to actively expand their respective service portfolios, either through strategic acquisitions or facility / capability expansions. Over time, many CMOs / CDMOs claim to have developed end-to-end service capabilities, ranging from drug development (including preliminary R&D, preclinical studies and clinical trials), to regulatory filings, and commercial scale production.



To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of the ophthalmic drugs contract manufacturing market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the ophthalmic drugs contract manufacturing market landscape, featuring a list of over 240 CMOs and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, scale of operation (preclinical, pilot, clinical, and commercial), type of product (APIs and FDFs), type of FDF manufactured (solids, semi-solids, liquids, suspensions, and injectables), type of primary packaging (ampoules/vials, glass / plastic bottles, ointment tubes, sachets/pouches, blister packing, and other forms), type of service(s) offered (pre-formulation, drug formulation, method validation, process development, analytical testing, stability studies, technology transfer, scale-up, fill/finish, and regulatory support), number of manufacturing facilities, their specific locations (country-wise), as well as their regulatory accreditations and certifications.

A company competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent ophthalmic drug contract manufacturers based on supplier strength (which was calculated considering the size of employee base of a company and its experience in this field) and service strength (quantified based on type of FDF manufactured, type of primary packaging, type of service(s) offered, scale of operation, number and location of manufacturing facilities, and number of regulatory accreditations/certifications).

Elaborate profiles of key players based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing and packaging of ophthalmic drug products. Each profile includes an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information related to its service portfolio, manufacturing facilities, and details on partnerships, recent developments (expansions), and awards and accolades received, as well as an informed future outlook.

A detailed clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various ophthalmic drug products, highlighting prevalent trends across parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, enrolled patient population and trial location, phase of development, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials undertaken / conducted), study focus, and key disease indications (in terms of number of trials undertaken / conducted).

An informed estimate of the annual commercial demand for ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs (in million litres), taking into account the top 30 small molecule-based ophthalmic drugs; the analysis takes into consideration the target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of the aforementioned products. The annual clinical demand for ophthalmic drug products was also estimated, taking into account ongoing and planned clinical trials.

A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small-sized, mid-sized, and large-sized CMOs) in the market, based on data gathered via secondary and primary research. It also provides the likely distribution of the global ophthalmic product-related manufacturing capacity available across different types of companies (small-sized, mid-sized, and large-sized), scales of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), types of FDFs manufactured (ampoules / vials, glass / plastic bottles, and ointment tubes), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific).

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing CMO services to ophthalmic drug developers.

A discussion on the emerging trends and potential market drivers, such as the growing ophthalmic drugs / therapies pipeline, rise in outsourcing activity for sterile manufacturing operations, adoption of innovative technologies and increasing opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, which are likely to impact the evolution of the market in the coming years.

A detailed list of over 55 ophthalmic medical device contract manufacturers, along with information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location, key application area(s) (diagnostics, drug delivery, therapeutics, and others), type of manufacturing service(s) offered (design, component manufacturing, assembly, prototype development, sterilization, quality assurance, and packaging), type of additional service(s) offered (consultancy, documentation, inspection/testing, labelling, logistics, project management, regulatory support, repair, warehouse/storage, and others), scale of operation (pilot and commercial), device class-related expertise (class I, class II and class III), number of manufacturing facilities, their specific locations (country-wise), as well as their regulatory accreditations and certifications.

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Context and Background

3.2. Introduction to Ophthalmology

3.2.1. Anatomy of the Human Eye

3.2.2. Chronic Eye Conditions and Associated Economic Burden

3.3. Common Ophthalmic Drug Dosage Forms

3.3.1. Types of Oral Drug Formulations

3.3.1.1. Tablets

3.3.1.2. Capsules

3.3.1.3. Eye Supplements

3.3.2. Types of Semi-solid Formulations

3.3.2.1. Ointments

3.5.2.2. Gels

3.5.2.3. Emulsions

3.3.3. Types of Liquid Drug Formulations

3.3.3.1. Solutions

3.3.3.2. Suspensions

3.5.3.1. Sterile Injectables

3.3.4. Intraocular Inserts

3.4. Common Primary Packaging Formats for Ophthalmic Drugs

3.5. Overview of Contract Manufacturing

3.6. Outsourcing in the Ophthalmology Industry

3.6.1. Need for Outsourcing

3.6.2. Commonly Outsourced Operations

3.6.3. Guidelines for Selecting a Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Partner

3.6.4. Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations

3.6.5. Challenges Associated with Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing

3.6.6. Growth Drivers and Roadblocks to Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing

3.6.7. Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Ophthalmic Drug Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

4.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location

4.2.5. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Product

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of FDF Manufactured

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging

4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered

4.2.10. Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

5.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers

5.3.1. Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers in North America

5.3.2. Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers in Europe

5.3.3. Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers

5.4.1. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers in North America

5.4.2. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.3. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific



6. OPHTHALMIC DRUGS COUNTERACT MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Akorn

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Information

6.2.3. Service Portfolio

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Catalent

6.4. Cayman Chemical

6.5. Pillar5 Pharma

6.6. Sterling Pharmaceutical Services



7. OPHTHALMIC DRUGS COUNTERACT MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. FARMIGEA

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Service Portfolio

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Lomapharm

7.4. Medichem

7.5. Recipharm

7.6. Salvat



8. OPHTHALMIC DRUGS COUNTERACT MANUFACTURING IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Akums

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Service Portfolio

8.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. Bal Pharma

8.4. Entod Pharmaceuticals

8.5. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

8.6. Indiana Ophthalmics

8.7. Sunways India



9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Ophthalmic Drug Trial Analysis

9.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

9.3.2. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

9.3.3. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population

9.3.4. Analysis by Phase of Development

9.3.5. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

9.3.6. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

9.3.7. Most Active Players in Terms of Number of Registered Trials

9.3.8. Analysis by Type of Intervention

9.3.9. Analysis by Trial Focus

9.3.10. Analysis by Target Indication

9.3.11. Benchmark Analysis of Active Industry Players



10. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

10.3. Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity (by Volume)

10.3.1. Analysis by Geography

10.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

10.3.3. Analysis by Company Size

10.4. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity

10.4.1. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity (by Volume)

10.4.2. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity (by Number of Units)



11. DEMAND ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Commercial Demand for Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing

11.3.1. Commercial Demand for Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturing

11.3.2. Commercial Demand for Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturing

11.4. Global Clinical Demand for Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing

11.4.1. Clinical Demand for Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturing

11.4.2. Clinical Demand for Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturing

11.5. Demand and Supply Analysis



12. MARKET FORECAST

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.3. Overall Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030

12.4. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Product

12.5. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Target Disease Indication

12.6. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation

12.7. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Size of Manufacturers

12.8. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geographical Regions



13. CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL MOLECULE AND LARGE MOLECULE OPHTHALMIC DRUGS / THERAPIES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Small Molecule Drugs and Biologics

13.2.1. Comparison of Strengths and Weakness of Small Molecules and Biologics

13.2.2. Comparison of Key Specifications

13.2.3. Comparison of Manufacturing Processes

13.2.4. Comparison of Key Manufacturing-related Challenges



14. SWOT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Comparison of SWOT Factors



15. SURVEY ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Overview of Respondents

15.2.1. Seniority Level of Respondents

15.3. Survey Insights

15.3.1. Type of Product

15.3.2. Type of Primary Packaging

15.3.3. Scale of Operation

15.3.4. Manufacturing Capacity

15.3.5. Location of Manufacturing Facilities

15.3.6. Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications of Manufacturing Facilities

15.3.7. Extent of Outsourcing

15.3.8. Current Market Opportunity



16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Selvok Pharmaceutical

16.2.1. Company Snapshot

16.2.2. Interview Transcript: Rahul Gupta, Chief Executive Officer

16.3. Caplin Point Laboratories

16.4. Phytex Australia

16.5. Gland Pharma



17. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Integration / Adoption of New and Innovative Technologies

17.3. Capability and Expertise Expansions by CMOs

17.4. Offshoring Outsourcing Activities

17.5. Growing Investments in Existing Infrastructure

17.6. Evolving Client / Sponsor and CMO / CDMO Relationships

17.7. Business Acquisition and Consolidation Activity

17.8. Challenges Faced by Both Sponsors and Service Providers

17.8.1. Concerns Related to Single Use Systems

17.8.2. Concerns Related to Capacity Fluctuations

A-Z List of Companies Mentioned



