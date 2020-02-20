Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms (Ophthalmic Drops, Emulsions, Gels, Injections, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, and Tablets / Capsules), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Current estimates indicate that the total economic burden related to vision loss is expected to reach approximately USD 384 billion by 2030, in the US alone
Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 features an extensive study of the contract services market for ophthalmic products and solutions. It is worth mentioning that the study primarily focuses on small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDFs), including ophthalmic drops, emulsions, gels, injections, lotions, ointments, suspensions, and tablets / capsules. It features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of CMOs and CDMOs.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on various parameters, such as growth of the overall ophthalmic drugs market, cost of goods sold, and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030.
In order to provide a detailed future outlook, projections have been segmented on the basis of:
- [A] type of product (APIs and FDFs),
- [B] type of FDF manufactured (solids, semi-solids, and liquids / suspensions),
- [C] type of primary packaging (ampoules / vials, glass / plastic bottles, ointment tubes, blister packing, and other forms),
- [D] scale of manufacturing (preclinical, clinical, and commercial),
- [E] company size (small sized, mid-sized, and large-sized companies),
- [F] key disease indications (age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, uveitis, dry eye, and other disease segments), and
- [G] key geographical regions, covering North America (the US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe), and Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific).
The rise in incidence and prevalence of chronic eye disorders has prompted the medical research community to actively develop a variety of ophthalmic drugs / therapies. The current ophthalmic diseases treatment landscape is characterized by a number of blockbuster therapies, namely ALPHAGAN, COSOPT, LUMIGAN, PAZEO, RESTASIS, TRAVATAN Z, and XALATAN, and a robust pipeline of over 400 candidate drugs in various stages of clinical development, designed for the treatment of approximately 1,000 chronic eye disorders.
Owing to various reasons, such as growing manufacturing demand, need for specialized facilities, equipment and operational expertise, and high costs of development associated with certain drugs / therapies, a number of innovator companies have demonstrated a preference to outsource certain aspects of ophthalmic drug development and production operations to contract service providers.
Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are known to offer significant benefits, which include reduction in capital investment, access to larger production capacities, reductions in time-to-market and also guarantee a significant degree of commercial risk mitigation. Since 2000, more than 75 new ophthalmology focused CMOs have been established.
Amidst the tough competition, the availability of cutting-edge tools and technologies has emerged as a differentiating factor and is likely to grant a competitive advantage to certain CMOs over other players in the industry. This has caused many service providers to actively expand their respective service portfolios, either through strategic acquisitions or facility / capability expansions. Over time, many CMOs / CDMOs claim to have developed end-to-end service capabilities, ranging from drug development (including preliminary R&D, preclinical studies and clinical trials), to regulatory filings, and commercial scale production.
To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of the ophthalmic drugs contract manufacturing market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed review of the ophthalmic drugs contract manufacturing market landscape, featuring a list of over 240 CMOs and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, scale of operation (preclinical, pilot, clinical, and commercial), type of product (APIs and FDFs), type of FDF manufactured (solids, semi-solids, liquids, suspensions, and injectables), type of primary packaging (ampoules/vials, glass / plastic bottles, ointment tubes, sachets/pouches, blister packing, and other forms), type of service(s) offered (pre-formulation, drug formulation, method validation, process development, analytical testing, stability studies, technology transfer, scale-up, fill/finish, and regulatory support), number of manufacturing facilities, their specific locations (country-wise), as well as their regulatory accreditations and certifications.
- A company competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent ophthalmic drug contract manufacturers based on supplier strength (which was calculated considering the size of employee base of a company and its experience in this field) and service strength (quantified based on type of FDF manufactured, type of primary packaging, type of service(s) offered, scale of operation, number and location of manufacturing facilities, and number of regulatory accreditations/certifications).
- Elaborate profiles of key players based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing and packaging of ophthalmic drug products. Each profile includes an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information related to its service portfolio, manufacturing facilities, and details on partnerships, recent developments (expansions), and awards and accolades received, as well as an informed future outlook.
- A detailed clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various ophthalmic drug products, highlighting prevalent trends across parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, enrolled patient population and trial location, phase of development, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials undertaken / conducted), study focus, and key disease indications (in terms of number of trials undertaken / conducted).
- An informed estimate of the annual commercial demand for ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs (in million litres), taking into account the top 30 small molecule-based ophthalmic drugs; the analysis takes into consideration the target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of the aforementioned products. The annual clinical demand for ophthalmic drug products was also estimated, taking into account ongoing and planned clinical trials.
- A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small-sized, mid-sized, and large-sized CMOs) in the market, based on data gathered via secondary and primary research. It also provides the likely distribution of the global ophthalmic product-related manufacturing capacity available across different types of companies (small-sized, mid-sized, and large-sized), scales of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), types of FDFs manufactured (ampoules / vials, glass / plastic bottles, and ointment tubes), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific).
- A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.
- A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing CMO services to ophthalmic drug developers.
- A discussion on the emerging trends and potential market drivers, such as the growing ophthalmic drugs / therapies pipeline, rise in outsourcing activity for sterile manufacturing operations, adoption of innovative technologies and increasing opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, which are likely to impact the evolution of the market in the coming years.
- A detailed list of over 55 ophthalmic medical device contract manufacturers, along with information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location, key application area(s) (diagnostics, drug delivery, therapeutics, and others), type of manufacturing service(s) offered (design, component manufacturing, assembly, prototype development, sterilization, quality assurance, and packaging), type of additional service(s) offered (consultancy, documentation, inspection/testing, labelling, logistics, project management, regulatory support, repair, warehouse/storage, and others), scale of operation (pilot and commercial), device class-related expertise (class I, class II and class III), number of manufacturing facilities, their specific locations (country-wise), as well as their regulatory accreditations and certifications.
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. Introduction to Ophthalmology
3.2.1. Anatomy of the Human Eye
3.2.2. Chronic Eye Conditions and Associated Economic Burden
3.3. Common Ophthalmic Drug Dosage Forms
3.3.1. Types of Oral Drug Formulations
3.3.1.1. Tablets
3.3.1.2. Capsules
3.3.1.3. Eye Supplements
3.3.2. Types of Semi-solid Formulations
3.3.2.1. Ointments
3.5.2.2. Gels
3.5.2.3. Emulsions
3.3.3. Types of Liquid Drug Formulations
3.3.3.1. Solutions
3.3.3.2. Suspensions
3.5.3.1. Sterile Injectables
3.3.4. Intraocular Inserts
3.4. Common Primary Packaging Formats for Ophthalmic Drugs
3.5. Overview of Contract Manufacturing
3.6. Outsourcing in the Ophthalmology Industry
3.6.1. Need for Outsourcing
3.6.2. Commonly Outsourced Operations
3.6.3. Guidelines for Selecting a Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Partner
3.6.4. Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations
3.6.5. Challenges Associated with Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing
3.6.6. Growth Drivers and Roadblocks to Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing
3.6.7. Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends
4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Ophthalmic Drug Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location
4.2.5. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Product
4.2.7. Analysis by Type of FDF Manufactured
4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging
4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered
4.2.10. Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
5.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers
5.3.1. Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers in North America
5.3.2. Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers in Europe
5.3.3. Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific
5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers
5.4.1. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers in North America
5.4.2. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers in Europe
5.4.3. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific
6. OPHTHALMIC DRUGS COUNTERACT MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Akorn
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Financial Information
6.2.3. Service Portfolio
6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. Catalent
6.4. Cayman Chemical
6.5. Pillar5 Pharma
6.6. Sterling Pharmaceutical Services
7. OPHTHALMIC DRUGS COUNTERACT MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. FARMIGEA
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Service Portfolio
7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.3. Lomapharm
7.4. Medichem
7.5. Recipharm
7.6. Salvat
8. OPHTHALMIC DRUGS COUNTERACT MANUFACTURING IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Akums
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Service Portfolio
8.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.3. Bal Pharma
8.4. Entod Pharmaceuticals
8.5. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
8.6. Indiana Ophthalmics
8.7. Sunways India
9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Ophthalmic Drug Trial Analysis
9.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
9.3.2. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials
9.3.3. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population
9.3.4. Analysis by Phase of Development
9.3.5. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status
9.3.6. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
9.3.7. Most Active Players in Terms of Number of Registered Trials
9.3.8. Analysis by Type of Intervention
9.3.9. Analysis by Trial Focus
9.3.10. Analysis by Target Indication
9.3.11. Benchmark Analysis of Active Industry Players
10. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
10.3. Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity (by Volume)
10.3.1. Analysis by Geography
10.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
10.3.3. Analysis by Company Size
10.4. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity
10.4.1. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity (by Volume)
10.4.2. Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity (by Number of Units)
11. DEMAND ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
11.3. Global Commercial Demand for Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing
11.3.1. Commercial Demand for Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturing
11.3.2. Commercial Demand for Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturing
11.4. Global Clinical Demand for Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing
11.4.1. Clinical Demand for Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturing
11.4.2. Clinical Demand for Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturing
11.5. Demand and Supply Analysis
12. MARKET FORECAST
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
12.3. Overall Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030
12.4. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Product
12.5. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Target Disease Indication
12.6. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation
12.7. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Size of Manufacturers
12.8. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geographical Regions
13. CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL MOLECULE AND LARGE MOLECULE OPHTHALMIC DRUGS / THERAPIES
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Small Molecule Drugs and Biologics
13.2.1. Comparison of Strengths and Weakness of Small Molecules and Biologics
13.2.2. Comparison of Key Specifications
13.2.3. Comparison of Manufacturing Processes
13.2.4. Comparison of Key Manufacturing-related Challenges
14. SWOT ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Comparison of SWOT Factors
15. SURVEY ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Overview of Respondents
15.2.1. Seniority Level of Respondents
15.3. Survey Insights
15.3.1. Type of Product
15.3.2. Type of Primary Packaging
15.3.3. Scale of Operation
15.3.4. Manufacturing Capacity
15.3.5. Location of Manufacturing Facilities
15.3.6. Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications of Manufacturing Facilities
15.3.7. Extent of Outsourcing
15.3.8. Current Market Opportunity
16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Selvok Pharmaceutical
16.2.1. Company Snapshot
16.2.2. Interview Transcript: Rahul Gupta, Chief Executive Officer
16.3. Caplin Point Laboratories
16.4. Phytex Australia
16.5. Gland Pharma
17. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Integration / Adoption of New and Innovative Technologies
17.3. Capability and Expertise Expansions by CMOs
17.4. Offshoring Outsourcing Activities
17.5. Growing Investments in Existing Infrastructure
17.6. Evolving Client / Sponsor and CMO / CDMO Relationships
17.7. Business Acquisition and Consolidation Activity
17.8. Challenges Faced by Both Sponsors and Service Providers
17.8.1. Concerns Related to Single Use Systems
17.8.2. Concerns Related to Capacity Fluctuations
A-Z List of Companies Mentioned
- A. S. Joshi & Company
- Aarti Industries
- Abbott Medical Optics
- AccuMED
- Actiza Pharmaceutical
- Admac Formulations
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals
- AGC Biologics
- Aishwarya Lifescience
- Akorn
- Akums
- Alcon
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals
- Allergan
- Amanta Healthcare
- Ambica Pharma Sales
- AMETEK Engineered Medical Components
- Amman Pharmaceutical Industries
- AMRI
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Apex Pharmaceuticals
- Apicore US
- Arvincare
- Ashford Pharmaceutical Laboratories
- Aspen Pharmacare
- Assiut University
- Astellas Pharma
- Aster Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Atrion Medical
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Avalign Technologies
- Axa Parenterals
- Bachem
- BAL Pharma
- Bausch & Lomb
- Bayer
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Beijing Second Pharmaceutical
- Bennet Pharmaceuticals
- BePharBel
- Beximco Pharmaceuticals
- Binex
- Biocon
- Bioglan
- Biomol
- Biotech Vision Care
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bolivac Pharmaceutical
- Bonarum Pharma
- Brassica Pharma
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- C&J Industries
- Cadence
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Cairo University
- Cambrex
- Caplin Point Laboratories
- Capsugel
- Captab Biotec
- Carclo
- Catalent
- Cayman Chemical
- CCM Pharmaceuticals
- Centaur Pharmaceuticals
- Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
- Century Pharmaceuticals
- Ceutical Labs
- Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
- Charit University
- ChemCon
- Chemigran
- Chifeng Arker Pharmaceutical Technology
- Chirogate International
- Chongqing Huapont Pharmaceutical
- Chromo Laboratories India
- Ciron Drugs
- CiVentiChem
- Coastline International
- COC Farmaceutici
- Columbia University
- Combino Pharm
- Concord Drugs
- Consort Medical
- CooperVision
- CoreRx
- CTX Lifesciences
- Daicel
- Deepcare Health
- Delorbis
- Delpharm
- Denator
- Dermopartners
- Deva Holding
- DeviceLab
- Dhruv Life Sciences
- DM Pharma
- Doctor Pack
- Domp
- Donatelle
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Duke University
- Eden Healthcare
- Edol Laboratory
- EL Laboratories
- Eminent Healthcare
- Emory University
- Enaltec Labs
- Entod Pharmaceuticals
- Eskayef Pharmaceuticals
- Eurofins
- Euro-Med Laboratories
- EVCO Plastics
- Evergreen Research
- Evolet Healthcare
- Excella
- Excelvision
- Exela Pharma Science
- EXODRUG
- Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici
- FAMAR
- Fantabulous Pharma
- Fareva
- Farmak
- Farmastur 2010
- FARMIGEA
- FDC
- Federal University of So Paulo
- Fermion
- Finecure Pharmaceuticals
- FineTech Pharmaceuticals
- Finnsusp
- Flagship Biotech International
- Flamma Group
- Fleming Laboratories
- Flexan
- Forefront Medical Technology
- Freudenberg Medical
- FSUE Moscow Endocrine Plant
- Galentic Pharma
- Gedeon Richter
- Genentech
- Gerresheimer
- Gland Pharma
- Glaukos
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Glochem Industries
- Golden Drugs
- Grevis Pharmaceuticals
- Groupe SYNERLAB
- Grupo Farmasierra
- GTIMD
- Guilin Pharmaceutical
- Handok
- Hangzhou Panyu Chemical
- Hanuchem Laboratories
- Harmac Medical Products
- Health Biotech
- Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
- Healthy Life Pharma
- Hemofarm
- Hetero Drugs
- Higgs Healthcare
- Hi-Tech Pharmacal
- Hospices Civils de Lyon
- Hovione
- Hritik Chemicals
- Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- IIFA Healthcare
- Indena
- Indiana Ophthalmics
- Indoco Remedies
- Ind-Swift
- Instru-med
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Inteprod
- Interquim
- i-Pharmaceuticals
- I-Tek Medical Technologies
- ITL Group
- IVERIC bio
- J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
- Jabil
- Jaeb Center for Health Research
- Jawa pharmaceuticals
- JGL
- Jips Pharmaceuticals
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
- JSC Tatchempharmpreparaty
- Jubilant HollisterStier
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals
- JunoPacific
- K C Pharmaceutical
- Kamat Pharmatech
- Katsura Chemical
- Kaysersberg Pharmaceuticals
- Kemwell
- Keshava Organics
- Kilitch Drugs
- Korten
- KP Pharmaceutical Technology
- Krishlar Pharma
- Kyowa Pharma Chemical
- Labiana Group
- Laboratoires Thea
- Laboratorios Entema
- Laboratorios Grin
- Laboratorios Lesvi
- Laboratorios Sophia
- Lacrivera
- Laurus Synthesis
- Lawson Health Research Institute
- Lenus LifeCare
- Lifekyor Pharmaceuticals
- Lifezen Healthcare
- Lighthouse Imaging
- LOBA Feinchemie
- Logos Pharma
- Lohmann
- Lomapharm
- Lubrizol
- Maastricht University Medical Center
- MacFarlan Smith
- Macter International
- Mahidol University
- Makcur Laboratories
- Martin & Brown Biosciences
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Maxnova Healthcare
- Maya Biotech
- Mayo Clinic
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Medbio
- MEDFE INDIA
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University of Vienna
- Medichem
- Medisearch Laboratories
- Medpharm
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mercator Pharmaceutical Solutions
- Merck
- Micro Labs
- Mission Laboratories
- MMG Healthcare
- Modern Medical Equipment
- Moorfields Eye Hospital
- Morgen Helathcare
- Mylan
- Nakoda Chemicals
- National Cancer Institute
- National Eye Institute
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- National Institute of Mental Health
- National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
- National Institute on Aging
- National Institutes of Health
- National Institutes of Health Clinical Center
- National Taiwan University Hospital
- Neiss Labs
- Nemera
- NEO Tech Medical
- Neuland Laboratories
- NewGen BioPharma
- Nextar Chempharma Solutions
- NextPharma
- Nimbles Biotech
- Nitin Lifesciences
- Nitto Medic
- Nivon Specialities
- Northwestern University
- Novartis
- Nutragen Pharma
- Nvron Life Science
- NYU Langone Health
- Oceanic Pharmachem
- Ohio State University
- Olamic Pharma
- Olon
- Ora
- Oregon Health and Science University
- PannonPharma
- Park Pharmaceuticals
- Patheon
- Perrigo
- Pfizer
- Pfizer CentreOne
- Pharma Stulln
- Pharmaloop
- Pharmapack
- PHARMA-Q
- Pharmascience
- Pharmer
- Phillips-Medisize
- Phoenix DeVentures
- Phytex Australia
- Pillar5 Pharma
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- PMC SMART Solutions
- Polpharma
- Polyzen
- PrimaPharma
- Prisha Healthcare
- Procos
- Product Resources
- ProMed Pharma
- Proton Pharma
- Pushkar Pharma
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Qualiphar-Gifrer
- Qualitron Bio Medica
- Quality Tech Services
- Qualtra Pharmaceuticals
- Radico Remedies
- RAFARM
- Recipharm
- Red Star Contract Manufacturing
- REDWING Pharma
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Remington Pharmaceuticals
- Ritedose
- Riverside Medical Packaging
- Roche
- Rchling Medical
- Rohto Pharmaceuticals
- Rompharm
- Rubicon Research
- Rusan Pharma
- Salvat
- Salvus Pharma
- Samsung Medical Center
- Sanbio
- SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika
- Sanofi
- Santen
- Saphnix Lifesciences
- Saraca Solutions
- Sarvodaya Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
- SCD Pharmaceuticals
- ScinoPharm Taiwan
- Second Source Medical
- Selvok Pharmaceutical
- Sensimed
- Sentiss Pharma
- Seoul National University Hospital
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
- Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
- Sheba Medical Center
- Shenzhen Haorui Industrial
- Shilpa Medicare
- Shire
- SHL Group
- Siegfried
- Singapore National Eye Centre
- Sinphar Pharmaceutical
- Sion Healthcare
- Smruthi Organics
- Societa Italiana Medicinali Scandicci
- Sofarimex
- Softigel
- Solitaire Pharmacia
- SOVEREIGN PHARMA
- Sovrin Plastics
- Spark Therapeutics
- Sparton
- Spectrum Plastics Group
- Square Pharmaceuticals
- Sricure Herbs
- SRS Pharmaceutical
- Stanford University
- StarFish Medical
- Stellartech
- Sterling Pharmaceutical Services
- Stevanato Group
- Strategix Medical Solutions
- Sun Yat-sen University
- Sungwoo Life Sciences
- Sunways
- Swiss Pharma
- Symed Labs
- Syncom Healthcare
- Systochem Laboratories
- Tahira Industries
- Taj Pharmaceuticals
- Takeda
- Tara Innovations
- Tegra Medical
- Teika Pharmaceutical
- Teligent
- Texas Therapeutics
- The Cleveland Clinic
- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
- Titan Pharma
- Tonus-Les
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
- Trumac Healthcare
- Unichem Laboratories
- Uni-Med India
- Union Quimico Farmacutica
- Unison Pharmaceuticals
- University Health Network, Toronto
- University Hospital Center of Bordeaux
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of British Columbia
- University of California, Davis
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Francisco
- University of Chicago
- University of Colorado, Denver
- University of Iowa
- University of Miami
- University of Michigan
- University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- University of Oxford
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Rochester
- University of So Paulo
- University of Utah
- University of Waterloo
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- University of Zurich
- URSAPHARM Arzneimittel
- USV
- Valentis Pharma
- Valtronic
- VDASP Pharmaceuticals
- Vergo Pharma Research Laboratories
- VersaPharm
- Vetter Pharma
- Viant Medical
- Vibcare
- Vienna Institute for Research in Ocular Surgery
- Vivimed
- VxP Pharma
- Wanbury
- Wannock pharmaceuticals
- Washington University School of Medicine
- Wenzhou Medical University
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Wintac
- Wockhardt
- Wuhu Sanyi Xincheng Pharmaceutical
- WuXi AppTec
- Xellia Pharmaceuticals
- Y S Lab
- Yale University
- YaoPharma
- Yonsei University
- Zenius
- Zenlabs
- Zylig Lifesciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pnnrt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900