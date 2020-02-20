New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Machinery and Tires Market - Growth Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865795/?utm_source=GNW

The penetration of tractors is higher in northern India, particularly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. In northern China, high horsepower tractors are used in a large scale, as the farm sizes are generally large, unlike in southern China, where farm sizes are quite small.

Europe is the dominant player in the self-propelled sprayers market. In 2018, the region recorded a sale of 7,482 units. Asia-Pacific is the dominant player in the harvester’s market. In 2018, the region recorded a sale of 110,010 units. By type, grain harvesters dominated the market, with a sale of 131,808 units.

Most of the round baler machinery manufacturers are based in Europe, and the largest number of units are made in Italy and Germany. The two large manufacturers of round balers, globally, are Claas and Krone. In 2018, the sales of round balers were 47,108 units.

India and China are the largest markets for agricultural tires. Agricultural mechanization saves time and labor, cuts down crop production costs, reduces post-harvest losses, and boosts crop output and farm income. Urbanization is spreading into rural areas around the metropolitan centers. With the increase in urbanization, the demand for mechanization of agricultural machinery may increase, which may drive the demand for agricultural tires.



Scope of the Report

The corporations in the agricultural machinery and tires industry operate in B2B and B2C format. However, to eliminate any ‘double-count’ error in market estimations, bulk buyers procuring the agricultural machinery and tires for retail sale are not considered in this market. Market size estimations for the forecast period were in real terms.



Key Market Trends

Growing Preference for Farm Mechanization

According to the Economic Survey by the Government of India, farm mechanization and crop productivity have direct relation, as the use of agriculture machinery, such as tractors, will increase the crop productivity by 30% and reduce the cost of cultivation by 20%. In China, the Agricultural Industry Mechanization Association works to boost farm mechanization in the country, by educating both co-operatives and individual farmers, about the benefits of using high-horsepower tractors in larger farm areas.

There is a growing need for farm mechanization in the region, as farmers income has not been able to keep pace, such as to cater to the increasing cost of production, including labor wages. Farm mechanization, such as using tractors in agriculture, will reduce the wage-labor costs as less manpower is used for farming, besides enhancing manpower productivity.

For instance, in 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading tractor manufacturer launched ARJUN NOVO 605 DI-I, a 50 HP technologically advanced tractor that can handle 40 applications, including puddling, harvesting, reaping, and haulage, among others. Further, the tractor can deliver uniform and consistent power with minimum RPM drop in all soil conditions.

Thus, the ability of these tractors to handle various farming applications is making consumers impulsive toward their purchase, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for tractor tires from manufacturers.

Asia Pacific Dominate the Global Agricultural Machinery and Tires Market

Asia Pacific region includes the countries such as India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Korea. Most of the countries in the region are agro based countries require intense farm machineries such as tractors, tillers, sprayers, and others. Engineering and technological inputs by way of mechanization have increased substantially during recent years in Asia Pacific region. Industrial revolution and green revolution in the countries has let mechanization to utilize the inputs. Increasing credit facility available for the Indian farmers and the growing concern over food security are driving the market for farm machineries such as tractors, ploughs and threshers.

China has been greatly accelerated in recent years, its level of overall development of agricultural machinery is one of the important carriers for modern agriculture and a tool for improving agricultural productivity and liberating agricultural labour shortage. Chinese government has implemented “Agricultural Mechanization Promotion Law” in 2004. The law focused on the status, promotion and role of agricultural mechanization in agriculture and rural economic development.

China has introduced ‘Made in China 2025’ scheme which aims at focusing on producing 90% of its own agricultural equipment with high-end machines, like agricultural tractors, holding a one-third share of their segments by 2020. this scenario boosts indigenously produced tractors leading to agricultural tractor market in the country.

Vietnam has reportedly experienced rapid growth in agricultural mechanization, particularly in the use of tractors and combine-harvesters. The recent growth in mechanization, labor shortage, high labor cost, and advanced farming techniques has a long-term effect in Vietnam tractor market, the tractor market is expected to have positive considerable changes in the political and economic systems in Vietnam.

Thus, an advantage of reduced labor dependency, coupled with rapid cultivation, has promoted farmers to use mechanized harvesters in agriculture, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for tires in harvesters during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The agricultural machinery and tires market is highly consolidated with very few players cornering majority of the market share. New product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by the leading companies in the market, globally. Along with innovations and expansions, investments in R&D and developing novel product portfolios are likely to be crucial strategies in the coming years. Major Companies are AGCO Corporation, Bellota Agrisolutions SL, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Escorts Limited, Deere & Company, KUBOTA Corporation and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd among others.

