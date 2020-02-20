Company Announcement No. 24

Vejle, February 20th., 2020

Change of Certified Adviser in connection with the IPO of Watgen Medical A/S

Waturu Holding A/S, has per. 20.02 2020 selected Tofte & Company, as Certified Adviser.

The subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S, of which Waturu Holding A/S owns 62.43%, has today signed an Engagement Letter with Tofte & Company as advisor in connection with the planned new IPO in the second half of 2020 – kindly see previous announcements no. 10, no. 18 and no. 21, regarding the planned new IPO of Watgen Medical A/S

About Watgen Medical A/S

Watgen Medical is a medtech company that develops a range of innovative medical devices that treat, sterilize, and hydrogenate water to treat wound care and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Conditions that affect hundreds of millions of patients worldwide and represent markets with annual revenue of $ billions.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot domestic water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the fish farm technology company Aquaturu A/S.



Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

CFO Michael Nørgaard, cell.: +45 2720 6214, e-mail: mn@waturu.com



Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle







Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3rd,

1111 København

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com

Phone: +4571961030



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



Important links:

Websites:

www.waturu.com

www.aquaturu.com

www.watgenmedical.com