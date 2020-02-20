Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market in India 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market was valued at INR 25.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 58.62 billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~14.92%, during the 2019-2024 period.
In India, approximately 60% of women are diagnosed with vaginal and urinary tract diseases and infections every year due to poor menstrual hygiene. Growing awareness about intimate hygiene and increase in preference for sanitary products like tampons and panty liners have garnered a huge demand for feminine hygiene products in the country. The entry of new players and start-ups is expanding the feminine hygiene products market in India.
Segmentation based on product usage:
Out of the 365 million menstruating women in India, only ~18% of them use sanitary napkins and the rest ~82% of them, living in semi-rural and rural India, use unhygienic products like newspapers, cloths, rags, dried leaves, plastics, and wood shavings during menstruation.
Most women living in urban areas are aware about menstrual hygiene, and can easily avail sanitary napkins from chemists, pharmacies and grocery stores. In rural India, women make use of unhygienic products due to lack of awareness and unavailability of feminine hygiene products. Further, they are often discouraged from buying sanitary napkins, since it is considered a luxury item.
Segmentation based on distribution channel:
Based on distribution channel, the feminine hygiene products market is mainly segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, drug stores, and online e-commerce websites, among others.
Key growth drivers of the market:
Key deterrents to the growth of the market:
Competition analysis:
In India, the feminine hygiene products market is dominated by a number of players like Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited , Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Unicharm India Private Limited, Kimberly Clark Lever Private Limited, Saathi Eco Innovations India Private Limited, and Sudh Plus Hygiene Products Private Limited.
In 2018, among the major companies operating in the country, Whisper by Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited, held the largest market share (51.42%), followed by Stayfree and Kotex. This is because Whisper, Stayfree, Kotex have launched lower priced variants of intimate hygiene products, making them affordable for women belonging to the different social strata of the country.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Socio-economic Indicators
Chapter 3: Introduction
Chapter 4: Market Overview
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
Chapter 6: Trade Analysis
Chapter 7: Market Influencers
Chapter 8: Market Trends
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10: Recent developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98dvvw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: