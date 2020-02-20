ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.2.2020 AT 12.00

ROBIT PLC UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS AND GUIDANCE FOR YEAR 2020

Robit Plc’s Board of Directors defined the company’s long-term financial targets.

Company’s long-term target is to achieve organic net sales growth of 15 % annually and comparable EBITDA profitability of 13 %.



In 2020, Robit Plc is aiming for growth in net sales and for improved euro-denominated comparable EBITDA profitability than the previous year.



ROBIT PLC



Tommi Lehtonen, CEO

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services. Robit has 13 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, the UK and the USA. Robit’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com.

