The growing consumer demand for fresh and suitable products has led to advanced food safety practices.

- Peanuts and other tree nuts, milk, soy, and shellfish are most-common food allergens. In the United Kingdom. alone, more than 50% of children have some or other kind of food allergies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 600 million people fall ill after eating contaminated food, resulting in approximately 420,000 deaths, each year. Children under the age of 5 are predominantly affected, representing 40% of the foodborne disease burden, and accounting for 125,000 deaths, alone. Such instances are fuelling the growth of the food safety industry, across the globe.



The global food allergen testing market is segmented by technology into, HPLC-based technology, LC-MS/MC-based, immunoassay-based, and other technologies; by application into, meat and poultry, dairy, fruits and vegetables, processed food, crops, and others; and by geography. By geography, the global food allergen testing market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa. Owing to the robust demand for processed food products and the number of ingredients and additives that are utilized in processing operations, the allergens have a high probability of detection in such food type.



Food allergy has emerged as a serious public health concern. The prevalence of food allergies has been estimated to be around 2-4% in adults and 6-8% in children. Children are the most vulnerable population group to food allergy; they are also two to four times more vulnerable to other allergic conditions, such as asthma or eczema. The global food allergen testing market is driven by the increasing number of food allergies reported to medical establishments. Although children and teenagers are more prone to food allergies, at least 15% of food allergies are first diagnosed in adulthood. Combined with adverse non-toxic reactions (hypersensitivity), the prevalence rate of food allergies is mounting exponentially. The rising number of food allergic cases have prompted public health authorities worldwide to take significant measures to curb the allergic reactions and its consequences.



Europe is projected to be one of the fastest growing regions in the food allergen testing market due to stringent policies that have been established to achieve high levels of food safety in the region. Peanuts, tree nuts and fish are some of the common allergenic foods causing frequent allergies in the European population. The prevalence of food allergy in Europe is uncertain. Using food challenges as a criterion for diagnosis, the prevalence of food allergy in Europe has been estimated to be between 3 and 4 %, both in children and adults. More than 17 million Europeans have a food allergy, and hospital admissions for severe reactions in children have risen seven-fold during the past decade, according to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. One of the main objective of the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission is to minimize the occurrence of food allergic reactions triggered by the consumption of undeclared allergens. The food allergen testing market in Europe is driven by rising awareness among Europeans regarding their sensitivities to certain foods coupled with the strictest compliance enforced by regulatory authorities.



The global market of the food allergen is highly dynamic and intensely competitive with key players looking for greater market penetration, especially in the developed markets where the regulatory compliance are strictest and the public awareness regarding food allergens is also high. Major players in the global food allergen testing market include Neogen Corporation, Eurofins SGS Group, BUREAU VERITAS, INTERTEK, and TUV SUD among others.



