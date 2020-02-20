To Be Available for Download from the Apple App and Google Play Stores



CAMPBELL, CA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce its submission of a major app upgrade for its iOS and iPhone users, as well as those on Android devices. The apps feature an array of new features, many of which are 5 Star reviewed favorites from previous versions.

Friendable’s pricing model has been purposely designed to differentiate its offering from other dating apps and reflects its no pressure messaging of “Everything starts with Friendship”. The Company will be allowing users to pay a small monthly fee of $3.99 for full access, whereas the Company’s competitors are priced at $19.99 and higher for a limited suite of services.

The significantly updated Friendable app is rich in efficiency and enhancements including to the User Experience or (UX), subscription or fee based membership additions, design elements and various other advancements that elevate the Company’s positioning in the mobile dating marketplace.

“Friendable just got eminently friendlier, easier to use, smarter, and more intuitive and inviting,” said Robert Rositano, Jr, CEO, Friendable, Inc. “Now our users can feel even more comfortable and free to be who they are, where they are and truly express everything about what they are looking for, all in the name of becoming ‘Friends First,’” concluded Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all inclusive place where “Everything starts with Friendship”…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company’s most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology related ventures.

