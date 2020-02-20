Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lead-Acid Battery Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lead-acid battery market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.10% over the forecast period of 2019-2027.



The growth of the global lead-acid battery market is driven primarily by two reasons - the low cost of these batteries and their high sustainability as compared to alternative products. Moreover, the growing demand for lead-acid batteries from hybrid electric vehicles is also contributing to the growth of this market. Furthermore, the generation of off-grid renewable energy requires energy storage devices, and thus lead-acid batteries prove helpful in this case. The growth in the usage of SLA batteries in data centers would lead to a growth in demand for lead-acid batteries.



These are excellent opportunities for market growth. However, the increase in lead pollution and the economic slowdown in the automotive sector pose hindrances to market growth. In addition, the growth of the lead-acid battery market is also being challenged by the increasing adoption of dry batteries.



The global market for lead-acid batteries spans across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for lead-acid batteries globally, and is estimated to hold the largest share in the market at the end of the forecast period. India is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the region; whereas, China is slated to hold the largest market share by 2027. China dominates the automotive sector in the region, and thus, there is a high demand for electric vehicles in the country, which drives the growth of the lead-acid battery market in the region. Moreover, the technological advancements in lead-acid batteries have led to the growth of the market in Australia.



Exide Technologies is a leading global company engaged in the manufacture and supply of lead-acid batteries for industrial & transportation purposes. The company markets and sells its products under various brands, such as Exide, Centra, Exide Extreme, DETA, Tudor brands, Orbital, Exide NASCAR Select, and Fulmen. It generated revenues worth $13.60 million in 2016. Having an employee strength of over 5000 people, the company operates in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Lead-Acid Battery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Reliable Performance of Lead-Acid Batteries Increases Their Sales

2.2.2. Low Energy Density of Lead-Acid Battery Reduces Their Selling Potential

2.2.3. Vrla Batteries Are Fastest-Growing Lead-Acid Batteries by Type

2.3. Evolution & Transition of Lead-Acid Battery

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Key Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Application

2.5.2. Cost

2.5.3. Life Span

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.9. Regulatory Framework

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Comparatively Low Cost

2.10.2. High Sustainability As Compared to Alternative Products

2.10.3. Growing Demand From Hybrid Electric Vehicles

2.11. Market Restraints

2.11.1. Slowdown in Automotive Sector

2.11.2. Increasing Lead Pollution

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Growth of Off-Grid Renewable Energy Generation

2.12.2. Increasing Use of Sla Batteries in Data Centers

2.13. Market Challenges

2.13.1. Adoption of Dry Batteries



3. Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Sli Batteries

3.2. Micro Hybrid Batteries



4. Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Outlook - by Type

4.1. Flooded Batteries

4.2. Enhanced Flooded Batteries

4.3. Vrla Batteries



5. Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Automotive

5.2. Telecommunication

5.3. Ups

5.4. Others



6. Global Lead-Acid Battery Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Product

6.1.2. Market by Type

6.1.3. Market by End-User

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Product

6.2.2. Market by Type

6.2.3. Market by End-User

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Product

6.3.2. Market by Type

6.3.3. Market by End-User

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Product

6.4.2. Market by Type

6.4.3. Market by End-User

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East And Africa

6.5.1. Market by Product

6.5.2. Market by Type

6.5.3. Market by End-User

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. B.B. Battery Co.

7.2. C&D Technologies, Inc. (Acquired by Kps Capital Partner)

7.3. Crown Battery

7.4. Csb Battery Company Ltd. (Acquired by Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology)

7.5. East Penn Manufacturing

7.6. Enersys

7.7. Exide Technologies, Inc.

7.8. Gs Yuasa Corporation

7.9. Clarios (Formerly Johnsons Controls Power Solutions)

7.10. Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

7.11. Nipress

7.12. Northstar

7.13. Toshiba Corporation

7.14. Zibo Torch Energy Co., Ltd.

7.15. Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. Saoc



8. Research Methodology & Scope



