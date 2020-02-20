Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operator Deployment Options for Rich Communication Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides:

Information about the options available to operators when selecting an RCS platform

An overview of the characteristics and deployment times for three different RCS models, along with examples of operators that have launched each option

Recommendations on which model operators should adopt based on the required degree of control over their messaging systems and the relative importance of this market in their strategies.

Rich communication services (RCS) is the GSMA-backed and Google-powered standard for the evolution of native messaging clients on handsets. It is a necessity for most operators that wish to consolidate their position in the A2P space, but mobile subscribers of all major operators have access to RCS messaging in only four countries (Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the USA) as of January 2020.



Operators need to quickly launch RCS in order to remain competitive with OTT propositions.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zd6w2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900