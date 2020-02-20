NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Generated Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $83.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $52.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share.

Raised net proceeds of approximately $71.0 million by issuing approximately 6.6 million common shares through the ATM program.

Disposed of 10 properties for an aggregate gross sale price of $172.7 million.

Acquired six industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $264.1 million.

Invested an aggregate of approximately $15.0 million in three new industrial development projects.

Completed 2.2 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions.

Declared a quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution of $0.105 per share/unit, an increase of 2.4%.

Increased industrial portfolio to 81.5% of gross real estate assets.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Generated Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $273.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company FFO of $196.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share.

Disposed of 22 properties for an aggregate gross sale price of $621.6 million.

Acquired 17 industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $703.8 million.

Invested an aggregate of $18.5 million in industrial development projects.

Increased total gross book value attributable to industrial assets from 71.2% to 81.5%.

Satisfied $199.2 million of secured debt at a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4%.

Extended the maturity of the revolving credit facility to 2023 and 2021 term loan to 2025, lowered the applicable margin rate and increased the commitment on the revolving credit facility, and swapped the LIBOR portion of the term loan interest rate to obtain a current fixed interest rate of 2.732% per annum.

Completed 6.4 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising renewal Base Rents by 7.5%.

Subsequent Events

Acquired four industrial properties for an aggregate gross cost of approximately $195.0 million.

Adjusted Company FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. It and certain other non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled later in this press release.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lexington Realty Trust, commented “Our excellent fourth quarter execution raised overall 2019 investment activity to more than $700 million of high-quality industrial assets. Further, property sales exceeded $620 million, and leasing volume was approximately six million square feet. Adding to our growth opportunities, we invested approximately $15 million during the quarter in three new development projects. We were also active on the capital markets front during the quarter, raising net proceeds of $71 million through our ATM program.

We continue to focus on becoming a single-tenant industrial REIT, having made tremendous progress thus far in repositioning our portfolio. At year-end, our industrial exposure represented nearly 82% of gross book value, and we are well-positioned to grow our industrial portfolio to 90% or more of gross book value by year-end 2020. As a result of all of these positive developments, we announced early in the fourth quarter an increase in our annualized dividend to $0.42 per share, with the intent of raising it steadily each year moving forward, subject to Board approval.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total gross revenues were $83.0 million, compared with total gross revenues of $88.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in revenue due to property sales, partially offset by 2019 and 2018 property acquisitions.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net income attributable to common shareholders was $83.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of $23.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Lexington generated Adjusted Company FFO of $52.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of $53.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

As previously announced, during the fourth quarter of 2019, Lexington declared its quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $0.105 per common share/unit, an increase of 2.4%, which was paid on January 15, 2020 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of December 31, 2019. Lexington previously declared a dividend of $0.8125 per share on its Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was paid February 18, 2020 to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as of January 31, 2020.

TRANSACTIONS

ACQUISITION TRANSACTIONS Property Type Market Sq. Ft. Initial Basis

($000) Approximate

Lease Term

(Yrs) Industrial - warehouse/distribution Greenville/Spartanburg, SC 196,000 $ 16,817 5 Industrial - warehouse/distribution Greenville/Spartanburg, SC 177,320 15,583 6 Industrial - warehouse/distribution Phoenix, AZ 186,336 21,020 7 Industrial - warehouse/distribution Phoenix, AZ 801,424 67,079 11 Industrial - warehouse/distribution Chicago, IL 1,034,200 49,348 10 Industrial - warehouse/distribution Greenville/Spartanburg, SC 1,318,680 94,233 15 3,713,960 $ 264,080

Including fourth quarter acquisition activity, consolidated 2019 acquisition activity totaled $703.8 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and cash capitalization rates of 5.8% and 5.4%, respectively.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Project (% owned) Market Property Type Estimated

Sq. Ft. Estimated

Project

Cost

($000) GAAP

Investment

Balance as of

12/31/2019

($000)(1) Lexington

Amount

Funded as of

12/31/2019

($000) Estimated

Completion

Date Consolidated: Fairburn (90%) Atlanta, GA Industrial 910,000 $ 53,812 $ 10,088 $ 7,687 4Q 20 Rickenbacker (100%) Columbus, OH Industrial 320,000 20,300 3,225 2,805 1Q 21 $ 74,112 $ 13,313 $ 10,492 Non-consolidated: ETNA Park 70 (90%)(2) Columbus, OH Industrial TBD TBD $ 8,352 $ 8,644 TBD ETNA Park 70 East (90%)(2) Columbus, OH Industrial TBD TBD 4,310 4,351 TBD $ 12,662 $ 12,995

1. GAAP investment balance is in real estate under construction for consolidated projects and in investments in non-consolidated entities for non-consolidated projects.

2. Plans and specifications for completion have not been completed and the estimated square footage, project cost and completion date cannot be determined.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS Primary Tenant Location Property

Type Gross

Disposition

Price

($000) Annualized

Net Income

(Loss)(1)

($000) Annualized

NOI(1)

($000) Month of

Disposition %

Leased Home Depot Danville, VA Other $ 4,650 $ 205 $ 276 October 100 % Vacant Watertown, NY Other 500 (240 ) (244 ) October 0 % Multi-Tenant Indianapolis, IN Office 8,640 1,212 1,665 November 21 % Multi-Tenant Farmers Branch, TX Office 30,874 844 1,777 November 88 % Vacant Fairlea, WV Other 390 (85 ) (86 ) November 0 % Faurecia Auburn Hills, MI Office 48,363 1,695 3,361 December 100 % Multi-Tenant Houston, TX Office 20,041 (613 ) (477 ) December 66 % Cummins Columbus, IN Office 46,915 2,413 4,868 December 100 % Mimeo Memphis, TN Industrial 4,050 398 459 December 77 % Alstom Power Midlothian, VA Office 8,300 1,654 1,881 December 100 % $ 172,723 $ 7,483 $ 13,480

1. Generally, quarterly period prior to sale annualized, excluding impairment charges.

Including fourth quarter disposition activity, consolidated 2019 property disposition volume totaled $621.6 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and cash capitalization rates of 6.4% and 5.6%, respectively.

LEASING

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Lexington executed the following new and extended leases:

LEASE EXTENSIONS Location Primary Tenant(1) Prior Term Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Antioch TN Wirtgen 12/2019 12/2021 73,500 2 Laurens SC Michelin 03/2020 01/2021 1,164,000 3 Austell GA Mars Wrigley 05/2020 05/2025 604,852 3 Total industrial lease extensions 1,842,352 NEW LEASES Location Lease Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Tampa FL RC Moore 02/2023 229,605 1 Total industrial new leases 229,605 Office 1 Phoenix AZ Valor IT 07/2025 10,785 2 Lenexa KS Quest Diagnostics 06/2030 77,484 2 Total office new leases 88,269 3 Total new leases 317,874 6 TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED LEASES 2,160,226

1. Leases greater than 10,000 square feet.

As of December 31, 2019, Lexington's portfolio was 97.0% leased.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Lexington issued approximately 6.6 million common shares under its ATM program raising net proceeds of approximately $71.0 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Lexington satisfied $22.0 million of non-recourse debt. In addition, Lexington assumed $41.9 million of non-recourse debt in connection with the acquisition of a property in the Phoenix, Arizona market. The non-recourse debt has a fixed interest rate of 4.29% and matures in 2031.

As of December 31, 2019, Lexington did not have an outstanding balance under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Lexington estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be within an expected range of $0.95 to $0.98. Lexington estimates that its Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be within an expected range of $0.74 to $0.77 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 CONFERENCE CALL

Lexington will host a conference call today February 20, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by dialing 1-844-825-9783 (U.S.), 1-412-317-5163 (International) or 1-855-669-9657 (Canada). A replay of the call will be available through May 20, 2020, at 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), 1-412-317-0088 (International) or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada); pin code for all replay numbers is 10138613. A link to a live webcast of the conference call is available at www.lxp.com within the Investors section.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information, including Lexington's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com .

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:

Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Lexington Realty Trust

Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under Lexington's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in Lexington's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) the authorization by Lexington's Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (2) Lexington's ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2020, (3) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, build-to-suit, development project, disposition, financing or other transaction, (4) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (5) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (6) competition, (7) increases in real estate construction costs, (8) changes in interest rates, (9) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, and (10) future impairment charges. Copies of the periodic reports Lexington files with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on Lexington's web site at www.lxp.com . Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe Lexington's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects”, “may,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “will likely result,” “is optimistic,” “goal,” “objective” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, Lexington undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that Lexington's expectations will be realized.

References to Lexington refer to Lexington Realty Trust and its consolidated subsidiaries. All interests in properties and loans are held, and all property operating activities are conducted, through special purpose entities, which are separate and distinct legal entities that maintain separate books and records, but in some instances are consolidated for financial statement purposes and/or disregarded for income tax purposes. The assets and credit of each special purpose entity with a property subject to a mortgage loan are not available to creditors to satisfy the debt and other obligations of any other person, including any other special purpose entity or affiliate. Consolidated entities that are not property owner subsidiaries do not directly own any of the assets of a property owner subsidiary (or the general partner, member of managing member of such property owner subsidiary), but merely hold partnership, membership or beneficial interests therein which interests are subordinate to the claims of the property owner subsidiary's (or its general partner's, member's or managing member's) creditors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions

Lexington has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

Lexington believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating Lexington's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash interest, net, (6) non-cash charges, net, (7) cash paid for tenant improvements, and (8) cash paid for lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), Lexington believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: Lexington believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. Lexington believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

Lexington presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into Lexington’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. Lexington also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of Lexington's real estate portfolio. Lexington believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of Lexington’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost (or sale) price.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. Lexington defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments and lease termination income), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, Lexington's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. Lexington believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 81,564 $ 87,251 $ 320,622 $ 395,339 Other revenue 1,472 932 5,347 1,632 Total gross revenues 83,036 88,183 325,969 396,971 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (35,977 ) (38,498 ) (147,594 ) (168,191 ) Property operating (11,052 ) (9,614 ) (42,018 ) (42,675 ) General and administrative (7,133 ) (7,763 ) (30,785 ) (31,662 ) Non-operating income 335 893 2,262 1,859 Interest and amortization expense (14,380 ) (16,656 ) (65,095 ) (79,880 ) Debt satisfaction gains (charges), net 10 (368 ) (4,517 ) (2,596 ) Impairment charges (2,974 ) (4,953 ) (5,329 ) (95,813 ) Gains on sales of properties 74,227 13,336 250,889 252,913 Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 86,092 24,560 283,782 230,926 Provision for income taxes (271 ) (402 ) (1,379 ) (1,728 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities (398 ) 1,516 2,890 1,708 Net income 85,423 25,674 285,293 230,906 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (192 ) (266 ) (5,383 ) (3,491 ) Net income attributable to Lexington Realty Trust shareholders 85,231 25,408 279,910 227,415 Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,572 ) (1,572 ) (6,290 ) (6,290 ) Allocation to participating securities (85 ) (40 ) (395 ) (287 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 83,574 $ 23,796 $ 273,225 $ 220,838 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic $ 0.34 $ 0.10 $ 1.15 $ 0.93 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 248,943,975 233,963,608 237,642,048 236,666,375 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ 1.15 $ 0.93 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 252,939,590 238,292,912 237,934,515 240,810,990

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2019 2018 Assets: (unaudited) Real estate, at cost $ 3,320,574 $ 3,090,134 Real estate - intangible assets 409,756 419,612 Investments in real estate under construction 13,313 — Real estate, gross 3,743,643 3,509,746 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 887,629 954,087 Real estate, net 2,856,014 2,555,659 Assets held for sale — 63,868 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 38,133 — Cash and cash equivalents 122,666 168,750 Restricted cash 6,644 8,497 Investments in non-consolidated entities 57,168 66,183 Deferred expenses, net 18,404 15,937 Rent receivable – current 3,229 3,475 Rent receivable – deferred 66,294 58,692 Other assets 11,708 12,779 Total assets $ 3,180,260 $ 2,953,840 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 390,272 $ 570,420 Term loans payable, net 297,439 298,733 Senior notes payable, net 496,870 496,034 Trust preferred securities, net 127,396 127,296 Dividends payable 32,432 48,774 Liabilities held for sale — 386 Operating lease liabilities 39,442 — Accounts payable and other liabilities 29,925 30,790 Accrued interest payable 7,897 4,523 Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net 20,350 20,531 Prepaid rent 13,518 9,675 Total liabilities 1,455,541 1,607,162 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares: Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 400,000,000 shares, 254,770,719 and 235,008,554 shares issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018, respectively 25 24 Additional paid-in-capital 2,976,670 2,772,855 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,363,676 ) (1,537,100 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,928 ) 76 Total shareholders’ equity 1,705,107 1,329,871 Noncontrolling interests 19,612 16,807 Total equity 1,724,719 1,346,678 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,180,260 $ 2,953,840





LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 83,574 $ 23,796 $ 273,225 $ 220,838 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 248,943,975 233,963,608 237,642,048 236,666,375 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.34 $ 0.10 $ 1.15 $ 0.93 Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 83,574 $ 23,796 $ 273,225 $ 220,838 Impact of assumed conversions (34 ) 21 — 2,528 Income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 83,540 $ 23,817 $ 273,225 $ 223,366 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 248,943,975 233,963,608 237,642,048 236,666,375 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested share-based payment awards and options 639,178 723,120 292,467 528,495 Operating Partnership Units 3,356,437 3,606,184 — 3,616,120 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 252,939,590 238,292,912 237,934,515 240,810,990 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ 1.15 $ 0.93





LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Basic and Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 83,574 $ 23,796 $ 273,225 $ 220,838 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 35,323 37,819 144,792 164,261 Impairment charges - real estate 2,974 4,953 5,329 95,813 Noncontrolling interests - OP units (34 ) 22 4,376 2,528 Amortization of leasing commissions 654 679 2,802 3,930 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 2,249 2,567 9,449 4,063 Gains on sales of properties, including non-consolidated entities and net of tax (74,211 ) (14,821 ) (255,048 ) (254,269 ) FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic 50,529 55,015 184,925 237,164 Preferred dividends 1,572 1,572 6,290 6,290 Amount allocated to participating securities 85 40 395 287 FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 52,186 56,627 191,610 243,741 Debt satisfaction (gains) charges, net, including non-consolidated entities (9 ) 368 4,773 2,596 Other(1) 202 (3,305 ) 202 (10,038 ) Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 52,379 53,690 196,585 236,299 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line rents (3,656 ) (4,722 ) (14,502 ) (20,968 ) Lease incentives 293 227 1,191 1,686 Amortization of above/below market leases (269 ) (28 ) (443 ) 285 Lease termination payments, net 25 (309 ) (1,095 ) (1,234 ) Non-cash interest, net 563 854 2,709 4,209 Non-cash charges, net 1,577 1,611 6,410 6,810 Tenant improvements (2,885 ) (1,608 ) (7,817 ) (8,271 ) Lease costs (3,743 ) (1,448 ) (14,367 ) (4,522 ) Joint venture and non-controlling interest adjustment (63 ) (449 ) (3,794 ) (505 ) Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 44,221 $ 47,818 $ 164,877 $ 213,789 Per Common Share and Unit Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.20 $ 0.23 $ 0.77 $ 0.99 Diluted: FFO $ 0.20 $ 0.23 $ 0.78 $ 0.99 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.80 $ 0.96 Weighted-Average Common Shares Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS 248,943,975 233,963,608 237,642,048 236,666,375 Operating partnership units(2) 3,356,437 3,606,184 3,490,147 3,616,120 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO 252,300,412 237,569,792 241,132,195 240,282,495 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS 252,939,590 238,292,912 237,934,515 240,810,990 Unvested share-based payment awards 36,516 — 22,813 — Operating partnership units(1) — — 3,490,147 — Preferred shares - Series C 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO 257,686,676 243,003,482 246,158,045 245,521,560

(1) "Other" primarily consisted of transaction related costs in 2019 and the acceleration of below-market lease intangible accretion in 2018.

(2) Includes OP units other than OP units held by Lexington.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Range Estimated: Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.95 $ 0.98 Depreciation and amortization 0.62 0.62 Impact of capital transactions (0.83 ) (0.83 ) Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.74 $ 0.77

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.